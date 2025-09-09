IDF targets Hamas terrorists in Doha, Qatar

( Sept. 9, 2025 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) on Tuesday carried out a targeted strike against senior members of Hamas’s leadership in Doha, Qatar.

Those targeted had for years directed the Palestinian terror group’s operations, were directly responsible for the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre and have been managing the ongoing war against Israel, according to an IDF statement.

The military said measures were taken to minimize civilian casualties, including the use of precision munitions. It added that efforts would continue with determination to defeat Hamas.

“Today’s action against the top terrorist chieftains of Hamas was a wholly independent Israeli operation,” according to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office. “Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility.”

Yitzhak Wasserlauf, Israel’s minister for the development of the periphery, the Negev and the Galilee, told JNS that Jerusalem has demonstrated throughout the war its ability to eliminate its enemies.

“The message here is important—the Jewish people do not forget, and our foes are not protected anywhere and at any time,” he said.

“The next step is to continue the planned operation to occupy Gaza [City], which will lead to the defeat of Hamas and the release of all the hostages,” he added.

According to a report in Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya, top Hamas negotiator Khalil al-Hayya was killed in the strike.

Other Hamas leaders abroad known to be based in Qatar include Khaled Mashaal, Zaher Jabarin, Mohammad Ismail Darwish, Mousa Abu Marzouk, Hussam Badran and Tahar Anunu.

“We are awaiting the results of the attack. There was a consensus in the political and security leadership,” a senior Israeli official told Channel 12.

Hamas leaders on October 7 were praying in Doha, Qatar while watching the massacre unfolding on television. I suspect some of these leaders were targeted today by Israel. pic.twitter.com/z2zBxoiHBa — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) September 9, 2025

Ten explosions were reportedly heard and heavy smoke was seen in the city in the area of Hamas headquarters. According to Arab reports, Hamas’s negotiating team had gathered to discuss an American proposal for the return of hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Qatar Foreign Ministry condemned the strike.

“The State of Qatar strongly condemns the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential buildings housing several members of the Political Bureau of Hamas in the Qatari capital,” wrote Majed Al Ansari, adviser to the prime minister and official spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry. “This criminal assault constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws and norms, and poses a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents in Qatar.”

Israel reportedly named the operation “Judgement Gathering” and got a greenlight from the Trump administration.

“The party’s over,” Minister for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Amichai Chikli told JNS.

“The terror architects of the horrific massacre of innocents on October 7th, feasting in luxury hotels after inflicting unprecedented disaster upon their own people, are finally meeting justice,” he said.

“And a word to the Qatari crime family: those who sleep with dogs should not complain when they wake up with fleas,” he added.