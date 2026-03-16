More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Two brothers arrested in France for ‘antisemitic terror’ plan

The siblings were radicalized followers of the Islamic State terrorist group, according to French prosecutors.

Mar. 16, 2026
JNS Staff

Two brothers arrested in France for ‘antisemitic terror’ plan

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
A car drives on a road near Longuenesse, France in August 2025. Photo credit: Google Maps.
A car drives on a road near Longuenesse, France in August 2025. Photo credit: Google Maps.

A 22-year-old engineering student and his 20-year-old brother have been arrested in France over a “deadly and antisemitic” plot, prosecutors said on Sunday.

French authorities last week arrested the two, with dual Moroccan and Italian citizenship, on suspicion of planning antisemitic terrorist attacks, French media reported on Sunday, citing information received from counterterrorism prosecutors.

Police arrested the two near a prison in northern France, while the suspects were operating a drone outside the facility, Radio France Internationale (RFI) reported. RFI quoted sources at the national anti-terror prosecutor’s office (PNAT). The older brother had graduated as an engineer, and his younger sibling was unemployed.

The brothers, identified only as Elyasse H and Moad H, were operating the drone from inside a car in the northern town of Longuenesse, the report said. Officers found a semi-automatic weapon, a bottle of hydrochloric acid, aluminium foil and a flag of the Islamic State terrorist group stretched across the headrest of the driver’s seat, according to RFI report.

While in police custody, the brothers admitted that “they had been planning a terror attack in France for which they aspired to martyrdom,” the PNAT stated, according to the report.

They were planning “a terror plot whose deadly and antisemitic nature appears to be established,” the statement continued, without providing further detail.

Moad H. made a video earlier this month pledging allegiance to ISIS, according to the report.

“Exchanges with various contacts via encrypted messaging services in the days and weeks leading up to their arrests, aimed in particular at sourcing handguns or assault rifles, suggest that a violent act was imminent,” it added.

The brothers arrived in France with their parents in 2017, according to RFI.

JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
EXPLORE JNS
Newspaper Left on Bench
U.S. News
San Francisco paper refers to civil rights nonprofit, with which Berkeley settled Jew-hatred suit, as ‘Zionist org’
Kenneth Marcus, founder and chairman of the Brandeis Center, told JNS that “we understand that those who characterize us that way, rather than as the civil rights organization we are, generally aim to marginalize us or undermine our efforts.”
Mar. 22, 2026
Police Car
U.S. News
USPS worker charged with felony, misdemeanors for allegedly attacking 4–year–old near Monsey
Michael Specht, Ramapo Town Council supervisor, called the incident “very disturbing.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, June 2021. Credit: Tehran Times.
U.S. News
‘We will plunge region into darkness': Tehran responds to threat to its power facilities
The head of the Iranian parliament spoke after U.S. President Donald Trump warned he will destroy the Islamic Republic’s energy sites if it doesn’t open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal at a missile impact site in the southern city of Arad, March 22, 2026. Photo by Ma'ayan Toaf/GPO.
Israel News
Herzog: Iranian missiles ‘don’t differentiate’ between Jews, Muslims and Christians
The latest attacks “show us what a cruel regime it is and what kind of danger it is,” the Israeli president said.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Iranian security official Mohsen Fathi Zadeh, who received a call from the Mossad. Credit: Courtesy.
Israel News
Mossad is calling senior Iranian commanders and pressuring them to stand aside
Hundreds of phone calls are being made by Israel’s foreign intelligence agency, along with targeted assassinations of top regime leaders.
Mar. 22, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
The Arab Israeli city of Umm al-Fahm. Source: Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Israeli forces thwart terrorist cell in Umm al-Fahm, arrest four
Police say the cell conducted live-fire exercises as part of training for attacks.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Israel’s new preemptive strategy against Iran and Hezbollah
Mar. 22, 2026
Ruthie Blum
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen
Column
Death of a Holocaust denier
Ben Cohen
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips