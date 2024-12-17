More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

US warns of imminent Turkish offensive in Syria

Officials raise alarm over military buildup near Kurdish areas as ceasefire talks collapse. Local Kurdish leader warns of “catastrophic” consequences.

Dec. 17, 2024
Erez Linn
Fighters with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) inspect damaged and abandoned military vehicles and equipment at the Qamishli international airport, formerly a joint Syrian-russian military base, in northeastern Syria's city of Qamishli on Dec. 9, 2024. Photo by Delil souleiman/AFP via Getty Images.
Fighters with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) inspect damaged and abandoned military vehicles and equipment at the Qamishli international airport, formerly a joint Syrian-russian military base, in northeastern Syria’s city of Qamishli on Dec. 9, 2024. Photo by Delil souleiman/AFP via Getty Images.

Senior U.S. officials are warning that Turkey appears to be preparing for a large-scale military offensive into Kurdish-held territory in Syria, citing an alarming buildup of forces along the border, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Turkish commandos, artillery units and allied militia fighters have concentrated in significant numbers near the Kurdish-majority city of Kobani in northern Syria, in moves reminiscent of Turkey’s 2019 invasion of the northeastern part of the country, U.S. security sources told the Journal.

“We are focused on it and pressing for restraint,” a U.S. official said, warning that a cross-border operation could be imminent.

The buildup has prompted intense concern in Washington, coming just after Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime fell to rebel groups led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham in early December. U.S. officials view the power vacuum as potentially destabilizing for the entire region.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an urgent visit to Turkey last week to discuss Syria’s future with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and seek assurances that Ankara would limit operations against Kurdish fighters.

However, U.S.-brokered ceasefire talks between the Syrian Kurds and Turkish-backed rebels in Kobani collapsed Monday without agreement, according to a Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) spokesman, who reported “significant military buildups” east and west of the city. The developments threaten to undermine joint U.S.-Kurdish operations against Islamic State remnants in northeast Syria. The SDF has been a critical U.S. ally in the fight against the ISIS faction, but is considered by Ankara to be an extension of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party.

Ilham Ahmed, an official in the Syrian Kurds’ civilian administration, appealed directly to President-elect Donald Trump in a letter viewed by WSJ, warning that Turkey aims to “establish de facto control over our land before you take office, forcing you to engage with them as rulers of our territory.

“If Turkey proceeds with its invasion, the consequences will be catastrophic,” Ahmed wrote to Trump.

The Turkish embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to WSJ requests for comment. Speaking at his Florida residence Monday, Trump suggested Turkey orchestrated Hayat Tahrir al-Sham’s takeover of Syria, saying, “Turkey did an unfriendly takeover without a lot of lives being lost.”

Ahmed warned Trump that a Turkish invasion would displace more than 200,000 Kurdish civilians in Kobani alone, along with many Christian communities. During his first term, Trump partially withdrew U.S. troops from northeastern Syria, leading to a major Turkish offensive that resulted in hundreds of thousands of Syrian casualties and displaced persons. The Trump administration later helped broker a ceasefire that required Kurdish forces to cede miles of border territory to Turkish control.

Though Trump doesn’t take office until Jan. 20, Ahmed urged the president-elect to use his “unique approach to diplomacy” to convince Erdogan to halt any planned operation, referencing a previous meeting in which Trump promised “the United States wouldn’t abandon the Kurds.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Middle East
Erez Linn
EXPLORE JNS
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
54 wounded by Iranian, Hezbollah attacks, including boy in serious condition
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz says at a damaged kindergarten.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin