Zamir calls outgoing CENTCOM chief a ‘true friend of Israel’

( Aug. 11, 2025 / JNS )

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir expressed his appreciation to U.S. Army Gen. Michael Kurilla, who on Friday stepped down for his post as head of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), calling him a “true friend of Israel.”

Zamir emphasized in a statement on Sunday Kurilla’s close coordination with Israel during his more-than-three-year tenure, which “significantly advanced Israel’s security and its regional stability,” highlighting joint American-Israeli actions during the Swords of Iron war and in particular the 12-day “Operation Rising Lion” against the Iranian regime in June.

Kurilla’s visited Israel in early July, when he was presented with the achievements of the Iranian operation. He also visited the Israeli Air Force’s underground operations headquarters.



The American general came again on Aug. 1, during a farewell tour of the Middle East. During his 40th visit to Israel, Kurilla visited the Western Wall for the first time.

“Your leadership in advancing joint operations has not only strengthened the bond between our two nations and led to an enduring personal friendship, but has also laid the foundations for a safer and more secure future for our children and grandchildren,” Zamir said.

Kurilla took part in a transfer ceremony in Tampa, Fla., handing his duties to new CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper. A CENTCOM statement noted that Kurilla “led the planning and execution of over 15 major combined combat operations, including Operations Rough Rider [against the Houthis in Yemen in March-May 2025] and Midnight Hammer [against Iranian nuclear sites in June 2025],” since entering into the position in April 2022.

U.S. Central Command Bids Farewell to Gen. Kurilla, Welcomes

New Leadership

U.S. Army Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, the outgoing commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), relinquished command today to U.S. Navy Adm. Brad Cooper during a change of command ceremony held at the…

“U.S. Central Command and the entire joint force have performed exceptionally well under the leadership of Gen. Kurilla, helping to bolster partnerships, increase lethality of U.S. forces, and defend Americans and civilians abroad,” said Cooper. “I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to lead America’s sons and daughters as we support the important mission of enhancing regional security and stability in the Central Command region.”