Al Gore compares Trump admin to Nazi Germany

( April 22, 2025 / JNS)

Former vice president and presidential candidate Al Gore compared the Trump administration to Nazi Germany during an event marking the start of San Francisco’s Climate Week on Monday, Politico reported.

Gore, speaking before roughly 150 attendees and policymakers, stated the Trump administration was “insisting on trying to create their own preferred version of reality,” similar to Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party.

“I understand very well why it is wrong to compare Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich to any other movement,” Gore said. “It was uniquely evil, full stop. I get it. But there are important lessons from the history of that emergent evil.”

“We’ve already seen, by the way, how populist authoritarian leaders have used migrants as scapegoats and have fanned the fires of xenophobia to fuel their own rise of power,” he continued. “And power-seeking is what this is all about. Our constitution, written by our founders, is intended to protect us against a threat identical to Donald Trump.”

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who was named an advisor and special government employee under the Trump administration, was seen performing a gesture that many have claimed was a Nazi salute during an inauguration celebration in January. However, the actuality of the gesture has been widely debated.