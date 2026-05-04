More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Hezbollah fires anti-tank missile at IDF soldiers in Southern Lebanon

No IDF injuries were reported in the attack.

May. 4, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel Defense Forces soldiers during a nightly operation in Southern Lebanon, May 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel Defense Forces soldiers during a nightly operation in Southern Lebanon, May 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.
( May 4, 2026 / JNS )

Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists overnight Sunday launched an anti-tank missile toward Israel Defense Forces soldiers operating in Southern Lebanon.

“No injuries were reported,” the military stated, adding: “In a rapid response, the IDF struck the launch post from which the anti-tank missile was fired.”

“The IDF will continue to operate against threats directed at Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers, in accordance with the directives of the political echelon,” the statement continued.

Over the past days, troops from the IDF’s 7th Brigade eliminated 10 armed Hezbollah terrorists in separate incidents, according to the military. The gunmen were operating near Israeli soldiers, posing a threat, and were targeted with precise strikes.

Meanwhile, troops located and dismantled a loaded launch position and destroyed weapons storage sites and other Hezbollah terror infrastructure.

Hezbollah began firing rockets and drones at Israel on March 2, after the Jewish state’s targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Feb. 28.

In response to the terrorist organization’s violation of the U.S.-brokered Nov. 27, 2024, truce agreement, Jerusalem launched an aerial campaign against Hezbollah and ordered the IDF to advance and take control of additional areas in Southern Lebanon to halt cross-border attacks.

Jerusalem and Beirut on April 16 agreed to a 10-day ceasefire following mediation by U.S. President Donald Trump. The two countries on April 23 agreed to extend the truce for three more weeks following direct talks in Washington, D.C.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on April 26 accused Hezbollah of “essentially disintegrating” the ceasefire through its ongoing terrorist attacks.

“Therefore, as far as we are concerned, what obligates us is the security of Israel, the security of our soldiers, and the security of our communities,” the premier said. “We are acting vigorously according to the rules we agreed upon with the United States, and incidentally, with Lebanon as well.”

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Middle East Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
An illustration of Boeing KC-46 refueling aircraft. Credit: Boeing.
Israel News
First ‘Gideon’ refueling plane completes test flight ahead of delivery to IAF
The aircraft is the first of six refueling planes purchased by the Jewish state.
May. 4, 2026
JNS Staff
Israelis bike on a trail in the northwestern Negev region
Israel News
Over 92% of Gaza Envelope residents have returned home—report
Four of the most devastated communities during the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks are in advanced stages of reconstruction.
May. 4, 2026
JNS Staff
The amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans sails in the Arabian Sea during the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports on April 28, 2026. Over the past 20 days, U.S. forces have redirected 48 vessels to enforce the blockade, according to U.S. Central Command. Source: @CENTCOM/X.
World News
US: Project Freedom to clear ships from Hormuz
Trump says U.S. will guide neutral ships out of Strait of Hormuz in humanitarian move, warns any interference will be met with force.
May. 4, 2026
JNS Staff
The Israel Defense Forces' 96th "Gilead" Division on the border with Jordan, June 2025. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Israeli security forces uncover arms-smuggling network on Jordan border
Some of the weapons—including rifles and ammunition—were sold to a Palestinian in Judea and Samaria, “and from there were distributed by him.”
May. 4, 2026
JNS Staff
A pro-Palestinian protestor waves a Palestinian flag during a May Day Workers Unite! march in Los Angeles, California, on May 1, 2025. Photo by Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Israeli Consulate condemns flag burning at Los Angeles protest
The mission denounced the destruction of an Israeli flag at a May Day demonstration and urged officials to condemn the act and pursue legal action.
May. 4, 2026
JNS Staff
Senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya delivers a speech during Friday prayers in Rafah, the southern Gaza Strip, June 12, 2015. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Israel News
Hamas names Khalil al-Hayya leader in Gaza, keeps leadership largely unchanged ahead of top vote
Khaled Mashaal was re-elected as leader abroad, while Zaher Jabarin was named to head terror operations in Judea and Samaria.
May. 4, 2026
JNS Staff
A Chinese rocket takes off with the Venezuelan earth observation satellite Miranda from the remote Gobi desert in Jiuquan, northwest China's Gansu province on Sept. 29, 2012. Credit: AFP/Getty Images.
JNS TV / True East
How rare earth minerals are reshaping global power and warfare
May. 3, 2026
Doron Spielman
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column: GLOBAL FOCUS
London stabbings shine light on Hamas’s success
Ben Cohen
Melanie Phillips
Column
The Palestinian laundromat
Melanie Phillips