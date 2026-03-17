More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Analysis

‘Only IDF presence in Lebanon can defend northern Israel’

The goal of the IDF ground push into Lebanon is to stop Hezbollah from firing anti-tank missiles, RPGs and rockets at the Jewish state.

Mar. 17, 2026
Yaakov Lappin

‘Only IDF presence in Lebanon can defend northern Israel’

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Israel Defense Forces troops from the 91st Division conduct ground operations against key Hezbollah strongholds in Southern Lebanon, March 15, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel Defense Forces troops from the 91st Division conduct ground operations against key Hezbollah strongholds in Southern Lebanon, March 15, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Yaakov Lappin
Yaakov Lappin Yaakov Lappin
Yaakov Lappin is an Israel-based military affairs correspondent and analyst. He is the in-house analyst at the Miryam Institute; a research associate at the Alma Research and Education Center; and a research associate at the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies at Bar-Ilan University. He is a frequent guest commentator on international television news networks, including Sky News and i24 News. Lappin is the author of Virtual Caliphate: Exposing the Islamist State on the Internet. Follow him at: www.patreon.com/yaakovlappin.

The Israel Defense Forces has officially initiated ground operations in southern Lebanon, marking a major milestone in the campaign to push Hezbollah terror forces away from northern Israeli communities.

The Israeli military confirmed on Monday that in recent days, troops from the 91st Division began “limited and targeted ground operations against key Hezbollah strongholds in Southern Lebanon.”

The military stated that this activity is aimed at enhancing the forward defense area. These operations include the systematic dismantling of terrorist infrastructure and the elimination of terrorists operating in the area, aiming to remove threats and create “an additional layer of security for the residents of northern Israel,” the IDF stated.

Prior to the troops entering the area, the IDF said it conducted strikes using both artillery and the Israeli Air Force against numerous terrorist targets to mitigate threats in the operational environment. Concurrently, IDF soldiers continue to carry out defensive missions to protect Israeli communities in the Galilee.

Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed the intent of the ground incursion during a situational assessment held on Monday at the military headquarters in Tel Aviv, alongside the senior military brass, stating that the ground maneuver in Lebanon is aimed at removing threats and protecting the residents of the Galilee and the north.

The defense minister said hundreds of thousands of Shi’ite southern Lebanese residents have been evacuated from their homes and would “not return south of the Litani River until the security of [Israeli] northern residents is guaranteed.”

Referring to the slain leaders of Hezbollah and Iran, he added that if Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem “misses Nasrallah and Khamanei so much, he can meet them soon in the depths of hell together with all those eliminated from the axis of evil.”

Earlier on Monday, IDF International Spokesperson Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani, speaking to journalists on a conference call, stressed that Hezbollah made a deliberate decision to join the war alongside the Iranian regime over two weeks ago.

Shoshani explained that the military’s main mission is to prevent a situation in which Hezbollah will infiltrate or fire rockets, missiles, or anti-tank RPGs “directly toward Israeli homes.”

He noted that Hezbollah has been firing approximately 100 rockets a day, sometimes peaking higher, and has sent hundreds of Radwan Unit commando terrorists down south towards the Israeli border.

The 91st Division’s ground operation is “targeted and limited,” said Shoshani, stating they are aimed at removing threats by operating in areas from which threats are posed against civilians.

Changing defense concept

Lt. Col. (res.) Dr. Shaul Bartal, a senior research fellow at the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies at Bar-Ilan University who served extensively in various security capacities, told JNS on Sunday that Israel’s defense concept changed after Oct. 7, 2023, and the country is now in a situation where it cannot rely on “concepts of deterrence” against an attack.

“Our enemy can surprise us at any time, and therefore there is no feasibility of defending the northern communities without ground forces sitting inside Lebanese territory and defending the northern settlements from there,” said Bartal.

He recalled that the period of security prosperity for Israel’s northern communities was when the IDF actively controlled a security zone in Lebanon from 1985 to 2000.

However, Bartal noted that Israel has lost the ability to build a security zone based on local forces like the South Lebanon Army, many of whom were defined as traitors by Hezbollah following the sudden IDF withdrawal in 2000.

In such a situation, Bartal argued, the only option for a security zone is clearing the area and the villages, evacuating the population northwards, and establishing an Israeli security zone up to the Litani. From a military perspective, this is Israel’s best option, the former officer argued.

Bartal anticipated massive diplomatic efforts from the Lebanese government to prevent this outcome, potentially including declarations that the Lebanese army can handle Hezbollah or even the signing of a non-belligerency agreement with Israel.

“This diplomatic scenario is the only thing that could prevent the establishment of an Israeli military security zone up to the Litani River,” he said.

“We also must remember that part of the southern Lebanese villages are still ruined and have not begun rehabilitation. Hezbollah sustained heavy losses. Many of the southern [Lebanese] population have de facto evacuated north. The military scenario I describe of an Israeli control without almost any residents up to the Litani River is the reasonable military scenario.”

Creating a new buffer zone

Col. (ret.) Dr. Jacques Neriah told JNS that the goal of the current operations is to push Hezbollah out of the area and create the buffer zone that Israel wants to establish in a future arrangement with the Lebanese government.

Neriah heavily criticized the Lebanese Armed Forces and its commander, Joseph Aoun, for failing to disarm Hezbollah south of the Litani as previously promised.

He explained that LAF Commander, Gen. Rodolphe Haykal, and the LAF representative overseeing the ceasefire, Brig. Gen. Nicolas Tabet, who is in charge of the southern sector in Lebanon, are looking ahead to a civilian political career. Haykal wants to be the president of Lebanon just as the former LAF chief, Joseph Aoun, had done.

To achieve this, Neriah argued, Haykal “must cultivate his relationship with Hezbollah and avoid being antagonistic” toward the terror group.

This political calculus, Neriah added, is the reason the Lebanese army “has done nothing and why these commanders only blames Israel for violations of previous agreements while ignoring Hezbollah’s actions.

Analyzing the IDF’s likely intentions, Neriah assessed that the goal is to reach the third line of villages in southern Lebanon. This line may be north of the Litani River in the eastern sector and south of it in other areas, indicating that the intention is not to create a continuous line, “but rather to select strategic points.”

“This is a bargaining chip, which, in the context of negotiations over the security zone, or over the ceasefire with Lebanon,” said Neriah, enabling Jerusalem to demand a buffer zone under control and supervision of Israel and the United States.

Neriah also warned of the potential for a civil war in Lebanon if the Lebanese government were to actually order its army to act against Hezbollah.

He referenced threats from certain Lebanese officers, warning the army commander that the military would disintegrate if deployed against the terror group, an event that would shatter the fabric of the Lebanese state.

In addition to ground maneuvers, the IDF has been conducting extensive strikes against Hezbollah headquarters to dismantle the organization’s command structure.

IDF Hezbollah
EXPLORE JNS
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
54 wounded by Iranian, Hezbollah attacks, including boy in serious condition
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz says at a damaged kindergarten.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin