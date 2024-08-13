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News   Antisemitism

Actress Gal Gadot faces anti-Zionist campaign after ‘Snow White’ trailer

Following the Israeli actress’s appearance as the Evil Queen, pro-Palestinian commentators called for a recast and boycott of the film.

Aug. 13, 2024
Inbal Chiat
A “Wonder Woman” film poster featuring Israeli actress Gal Gadot. Source: Facebook.
A “Wonder Woman” film poster featuring Israeli actress Gal Gadot. Source: Facebook.

The release of the trailer for Disney’s live-action remake of the classic 1937 film “Snow White” has sparked an antisemitic campaign on social media against Israeli actress Gal Gadot. Pro-Palestinian users have criticized her being cast as the Evil Queen and called for a boycott of the film, citing her Israeli background and service in the Israel Defense Forces.

This past weekend, Disney unveiled the first trailer for its new adaptation of “Snow White” at the D23 fan convention in Anaheim, Calif. The film, slated for release in March 2025, features Gadot alongside Rachel Zegler in the title role.

Its release prompted a wave of reactions online. While hundreds of thousands of Israeli and Jewish users lavished praise on the actor, expressing immense pride, a significant number of responses criticized her being cast in the role.

The most vehement opposition came from pro-Palestinian users, who not only objected to Gadot’s role but also directed harsh personal attacks against her.

One comment read, “She may be more beautiful than Rachel Zegler, but at least Rachel isn’t a Zionist.” Others wrote, “The CGI for the dwarfs looks fine, but they need to reshoot the evil Zionist Gal Gadot.” As discussions continued, references to Zionism and Gadot’s IDF service became increasingly prevalent.

Numerous responses went beyond criticism to call for a boycott of the film. “Remember, this movie stars the proud Zionist and former IDF soldier Gal Gadot. Don’t watch or support it,” read dozens of such comments. Another user wrote, “Gal Gadot playing a villain in this movie is perfect casting.”

The backlash continued with comments such as “Gal Gadot in the new ‘Snow White’ coming in 2025? No thanks. The movie is ruined before I’ve even seen it.” Other users asked, “Why are there Zionists everywhere?” and claimed, “Gal Gadot will treat Snow White the same way her Zionist counterparts treat Palestinians.”

One pro-Palestinian user added, “Don’t support this movie. Gal Gadot plays the Evil Queen in it. I know we can’t blame Rachel Zegler, but Gadot is an enthusiastic Zionist who served in the Israeli army. Please boycott this movie for all Palestinians.”

The most offensive comment stated, “The Zionist soldier baby-killer Gal Gadot is the perfect casting for the Evil Queen. Boycott this movie and any movie Gal Gadot takes part in.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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