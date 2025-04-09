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News   Antisemitism

London Jewish community receives defaced Passover package

The package, part of a matzo distribution campaign led by the European Jewish Association, was marked with the words “Free Palestine Gaza.”

Apr. 9, 2025
Yossi Lempkowicz
Metropolitan police officers are seen patrolling the ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities in Stamford Hill, north London on Oct. 13, 2023. Photo by Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images.
Metropolitan police officers are seen patrolling the ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities in Stamford Hill, north London on Oct. 13, 2023. Photo by Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images.

The Jewish community in London recently received a Passover package marked with the words “Free Palestine” written across the box, according to the European Jewish Association.

The package was part of a wide-reaching matzo distribution campaign led by the EJA in partnership with the Rabbinical Center of Europe (RCE) and the BASSAD organization, through which 120,000 packages of matzos were sent to more than 600 Jewish communities across Europe.

Credit: Courtesy of EJA.

This effort, organized annually, helps Jewish families—including those in remote or underserved areas—celebrate the Passover holiday. Passover this year will be celebrated from April 12 to April 20.

While the vast majority of distributions proceeded smoothly, the defaced package has raised concerns about the increasing tension and sensitivity surrounding Jewish communal life in some parts of Europe.

In a statement on Monday, EJA chairman Rabbi Menachem Margolin said: “Passover is a time that brings Jewish communities together in celebration of freedom, tradition and resilience. We are incredibly proud of the scope and success of this year’s matzos distribution, which brought support and joy to so many.’’

Unfortunately, he continued, “The incident reported in England is troubling. While we understand that political views vary, using a religious delivery to convey such a message—particularly during a significant holiday—is inappropriate and unsettling for the receiving community. We encourage respectful dialogue and coexistence, and we hope that this remains an isolated event. Our focus remains on uplifting and supporting Jewish communities across Europe, especially during times of growing sensitivity.”

Originally published by the European Jewish Press.

Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Yossi Lempkowicz
Yossi Lempkowicz Yossi Lempkowicz
Yossi Lempkowicz is the Editor-in-Chief of European Jewish Press and Senior Media Advisor at the Europe Israel Press Association. A political science and diplomacy graduate, he is a passionate advocate for Israel, frequently appearing on radio, television, and in print to provide analysis and counter media bias. Discover his insights on European-Israeli relations, policies, and diplomacy.
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