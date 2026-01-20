More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Antisemitism

Melbourne Jewish teens threatened, ‘Heil Hitler’ yelled as car nearly struck boy

The five boys, who were dressed in traditional Chassidic garb, were walking home when they were subjected to antisemitic abuse and threats.

JNS Staff
Pro-Palestinian Rally in Melbourne, Australia
A pro-Palestinian rally in Melbourne, Australia, on Oct. 15, 2023. Photo by Matt Hrkac via Wikimedia Commons.
(Jan. 20, 2026 / JNS)

Melbourne police said on Tuesday that they were investigating reports that a group of Jewish teenagers was threatened and narrowly missed being struck by a vehicle while walking home from school on Monday night.

Police said the five boys, who were dressed in traditional Chassidic garb, were walking home after evening classes when they were subjected to antisemitic abuse and threats by occupants of a white utility vehicle.

The occupants of the car were said to have shouted slurs, threatened to stab them and yelled “Heil Hitler,” before the vehicle narrowly missed one of the boys as the group frantically ran from the scene.

Victoria Police acting Commander Adrian Healy told ABC News that the car, which was fitted with New South Wales registration plates, then ran a red light and continued driving around the area looking for the boys.

The vehicle had been stolen and was previously used to carry out two aggravated burglaries and a series of car thefts in the same area, according to police.

The incident reportedly occurred near Melbourne’s Haredi Adass Israel Synagogue, which was firebombed on Dec. 6, 2024 in a terrorist attack Canberra has said was orchestrated by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The father of one of the victims, Chayim Klein, told ABC News that the boys did not carry mobile phones and had to run to a payphone to call police. He said they were put on hold and had to hang up to escape.

“They are little children. Yes, they’re 16, but they’re not exposed to this. They’re good boys. They’re in school, they study, they learn hard. They’re not used to that kind of behaviour or intimidation,” Klein told the outlet.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the “antisemitic hate incident ... targeting young Jewish boys has no place in our country.”

“At a time when Australians are joining with the Jewish community in sorrow and solidarity, it is beyond disgusting to see these cowards shouting Nazi slogans at young people,” he said, per The Guardian.

The incident came as parliament convened in Canberra on Monday for a special sitting to commemorate the 15 people shot and murdered by two terrorists at a Chanukah celebration in Sydney on Dec. 14.

The father-and-son terrorists, inspired by Islamic State ideology, opened fire on a crowd gathered for a celebration of the holiday, killing and wounding dozens in a premeditated, antisemitic terrorist attack.

The Jewish community is “not alone,” Albanese said in his speech to the House of Representatives. “I give you this solemn promise on behalf of every Australian—we will not meet your suffering with silence. We will not leave you in darkness,” the premier’s remarks continued.

“We will continue to do everything required to ensure your security, uphold your safety, and protect and honor your place here with us, as Australians,” he vowed.

Terrorism
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Undercover Israel Border Police officers. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
Beersheva terror plot foiled, security forces say
Four Israelis from the Negev charged on suspicion of planning to attack the city’s central bus station, area police.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with the media aboard Air Force One shortly after departure from Mildenhall Air Force Base in the United Kingdom, en route to Washington, on July 8, 2026. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump: 1,000 missiles are locked and loaded and aimed at Iran
The president said that the U.S. military has the capacity to wage a full-year war against the Islamic Republic after it threatened to kill him.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Labour MP and challenger for leader of the Labour party, Andy Burnham, reacts as he leaves from Millbank studios in Westminster, central London, on July 2, 2026. Photo by Toby Shepheard/AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
British Jewish group ‘concerned’ over Andy Burnham antisemitism remarks
The prime minister-in-waiting said the Labour Party must “do more to put pressure on the Israeli government.”
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers in Southern Lebanon, dismantling Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure, June 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IAF kills Hezbollah terrorist near tunnel entrance in southeastern Lebanon
The Israeli military also eliminated a suspect traveling in a vehicle in a separate incident.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers and tanks from the IDF’s 252nd Division operate in the northern Gaza Strip as the unit completes its months-long mission and hands off to the 99th Division. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF slays two Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza
The operatives were a commander in the Islamist group’s weapons production headquarters and a company commander in the Nuseirat Battalion.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
AOC Bernie Sanders
U.S. News
Sanders compares Israel with Sudan and Russia
The Vermont senator noted that Israel was attacked on Oct. 7, but still said the Jewish state was committing war crimes like Russia and Sudan.
July 10, 2026
Think Twice
Buck Sexton: The same trick that fooled millions is happening again
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Buck Sexton, Ep. 229
July 9, 2026 12:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
The trillion-dollar campaign to conquer the West
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Rahm Emanuel and the persistent delusion of failed policies
Jonathan S. Tobin