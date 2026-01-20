Melbourne Jewish teens threatened, ‘Heil Hitler’ yelled as car nearly struck boy

Melbourne police said on Tuesday that they were investigating reports that a group of Jewish teenagers was threatened and narrowly missed being struck by a vehicle while walking home from school on Monday night.

Police said the five boys, who were dressed in traditional Chassidic garb, were walking home after evening classes when they were subjected to antisemitic abuse and threats by occupants of a white utility vehicle.

CCTV has captured the terrifying moment Jewish teenagers ran for safety as a ute driver performed Nazi salutes and chased them through Melbourne streets. Read the full story: https://t.co/m1RLUTXi1e pic.twitter.com/1md9owEIz7 — The Australian (@australian) January 20, 2026

The occupants of the car were said to have shouted slurs, threatened to stab them and yelled “Heil Hitler,” before the vehicle narrowly missed one of the boys as the group frantically ran from the scene.

Victoria Police acting Commander Adrian Healy told ABC News that the car, which was fitted with New South Wales registration plates, then ran a red light and continued driving around the area looking for the boys.

The vehicle had been stolen and was previously used to carry out two aggravated burglaries and a series of car thefts in the same area, according to police.

The incident reportedly occurred near Melbourne’s Haredi Adass Israel Synagogue, which was firebombed on Dec. 6, 2024 in a terrorist attack Canberra has said was orchestrated by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The father of one of the victims, Chayim Klein, told ABC News that the boys did not carry mobile phones and had to run to a payphone to call police. He said they were put on hold and had to hang up to escape.

“They are little children. Yes, they’re 16, but they’re not exposed to this. They’re good boys. They’re in school, they study, they learn hard. They’re not used to that kind of behaviour or intimidation,” Klein told the outlet.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the “antisemitic hate incident ... targeting young Jewish boys has no place in our country.”

“At a time when Australians are joining with the Jewish community in sorrow and solidarity, it is beyond disgusting to see these cowards shouting Nazi slogans at young people,” he said, per The Guardian.

The incident came as parliament convened in Canberra on Monday for a special sitting to commemorate the 15 people shot and murdered by two terrorists at a Chanukah celebration in Sydney on Dec. 14.

The father-and-son terrorists, inspired by Islamic State ideology, opened fire on a crowd gathered for a celebration of the holiday, killing and wounding dozens in a premeditated, antisemitic terrorist attack.

The Jewish community is “not alone,” Albanese said in his speech to the House of Representatives. “I give you this solemn promise on behalf of every Australian—we will not meet your suffering with silence. We will not leave you in darkness,” the premier’s remarks continued.

“We will continue to do everything required to ensure your security, uphold your safety, and protect and honor your place here with us, as Australians,” he vowed.