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News   Antisemitism

Netflix’s ‘Mary’ ignites storm over casting of Israelis

Social media users call for boycott of the drama, displaying fundamental misunderstandings about history.

Nov. 15, 2024
Ron Reitan
Israeli actress Noa Cohen portrays the Virgin Mary. Credit: Netflix.
Israeli actress Noa Cohen portrays the Virgin Mary. Credit: Netflix.

A forthcoming Netflix drama has become the center of controversy following the release of its trailer, with social media users calling for boycotts over its cast of Israeli actors while displaying fundamental misunderstandings about history.

The release of the trailer for “Mary,” featuring Israeli performers Noa Cohen, Ori Pfeffer, and Ido Tako, has sparked intense online criticism. The controversy centers particularly on Cohen’s portrayal of the Virgin Mary, despite historical records establishing Mary’s Jewish identity.

Critics of the film have made historically inaccurate claims about the religious identity of New Testament figures, with some asserting that Mary and Jesus were Palestinians. Historians note that Palestinian is not a religious identity, and the figures depicted were Jews.

Some responses have escalated to threats of violence, with one user suggesting that casting an Israeli as Mary warranted death threats. Other comments called for boycotts and included explicit antisemitic language. One user wrote, “Half the cast is Israeli, including Cohen who plays Mary. Looks like s*** anyway, but needless to say avoid this like the plague.”

The film chronicles Mary’s journey as an unwed mother facing societal rejection. Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins portrays King Herod of Judea, who leads a deadly pursuit of Mary and her child, forcing them into hiding alongside Joseph.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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