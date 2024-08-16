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News   Antisemitism

Weizmann Institute, Hebrew U, Technion among world’s top 100 schools

Thirty-eight institutions on the list hail from the United States, 14 from China, eight from the United Kingdom, five from Australia, and four each from France and Germany.

Aug. 16, 2024
Noam Dvir
Researchers at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, Jan. 5, 2011, Photo by Doron Horowitz/Flash90.
Researchers at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, Jan. 5, 2011, Photo by Doron Horowitz/Flash90.

Israeli universities have once again demonstrated their world-class caliber with three institutions ranking among the top 100 academic institutions globally.

The Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa have all clinched positions in the 2024 Shanghai Ranking, regarded as one of the most authoritative global university rankings.

Leading the Israeli contingent, the Weizmann Institute secured the 69th spot worldwide, slipping one place from last year’s ranking. The Weizmann Institute exclusively offers graduate programs, setting it apart from its peers.

The Hebrew University made significant strides over the past year, climbing to 81st place in the ranking. This advancement crowns it as the highest-ranked Israeli institution offering undergraduate degrees. Last year, the Hebrew University stood at 86th place, trailing behind the Technion in the rankings.

This year, the Technion holds the 85th position on the list, down from 79th place last year. However, it maintains a strong 11th place among the world’s leading technological universities.

The top three spots were claimed by U.S. powerhouses: Harvard University, Stanford University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

‘A source of international pride’

Published annually, the Shanghai Ranking evaluates the quality of research at academic institutions based on indicators including the number of faculty members and graduates who have won Nobel Prizes and Fields Medals, as well as the scope and quality of publications in leading journals. The ranking covers approximately 2,500 universities.

Among the top 100 institutions, 38 hail from the United States, 14 from China, eight from the United Kingdom, five from Australia, four each from France and Germany, three from Canada, and, as highlighted, three from Israel.

Professor Asher Cohen, president of the Hebrew University, celebrated the achievement while also voicing concerns about the state of Israeli academia.

Cohen spoke against a backdrop of strained relations with Yoav Kisch, education minister and chair of the Council for Higher Education, and looming budget cuts.

“The presence of three Israeli universities in the list of the world’s top 100 universities is an extraordinary feat, especially in such a challenging and complex year. The Hebrew University’s rise to 81st place in the most prestigious international ranking is a testament to our unwavering commitment to groundbreaking research and pursuit of excellence,” Cohen said.

He added, “We’re immensely proud of and grateful to our researchers and administrative staff. Their dedication to advancing excellent research persists daily, despite internal and external challenges, in an era where some segments of society view scientific truth and human progress as arbitrary occurrences.

“We remain steadfast in our role as the preeminent civilian institution for Jerusalem, a cornerstone for the State of Israel, and a source of international pride,” Cohen said.

Professor Uri Sivan, president of the Technion, echoed these sentiments: “Our consistent standing in the Shanghai Ranking reaffirms the Technion’s position among the world’s finest technological universities.

“The Technion, like its Israeli counterparts, competes on the global stage with universities that are often older, larger and better-funded. Our success, even in this latest index summarizing 2023—one of our most challenging years—is remarkable.

“The inclusion of three Israeli academic institutions in the world’s top 100 universities list is a resounding endorsement of Israeli science and academia, and a source of national pride,” Sivan said.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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