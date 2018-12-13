YouTube censors MEMRI TV clip for so-called ‘hate speech’

WASHINGTON, D.C.–A MEMRI TV clip posted on Dec. 10, 2018 on the MEMRI TV YouTube channel translating and exposing Jordanian political commentator Sufyan Tal calling the Holocaust “the greatest lie in modern history” has been censored by YouTube for supposed “hate speech.”

YouTube has disabled features—ads, comments, Likes and suggested videos—for the clip and has labeled it with the warning: “The following content has been identified by the YouTube community as inappropriate or offensive to some audiences.”

The MEMRI TV clip is part of the Tom Lantos Archives on Antisemitism and Holocaust Denial Project that translates and exposes antisemitism in the Arab and Muslim world and informs efforts, including policies, strategies, and legislative initiatives, to counter anti-Semitism. By limiting the clip’s distribution, YouTube is preventing the exposure of antisemitism and curtailing the fight against it.

The MEMRI TV clip shows Sufyan Tal saying, on Nov. 11, 2018 on Lebanon’s Al-Quds TV, that “many of the world’s scientists have proven that the Holocaust is the greatest lie in modern history” and “according to the statistics of the Jews themselves” 6 million Jews could not possibly have been killed by the Nazis unless “each Jewish woman would have had to have given birth three times a year, according to some studies” to reach that number.

Excerpts from MEMRI TV clip censored by YouTube

Sufyan Tal: “These media machines are recruited to turn facts upside down, to lie to the whole world, and to make it believe the Jewish-Zionist myths. Take, for example, the story about the Holocaust. Now that many of the world’s scientists have proven that the Holocaust is the greatest lie in modern history…"

“According to this lie, six million Jews were killed in the gas chambers. Researchers have proven that this lie is illogical and absurd, because according to the statistics of the Jews themselves – before, after, and during the Holocaust. … If we decided to accept these statistics, each Jewish woman would have had to have given birth three times a year, according to some studies. Nevertheless, the Zionists have managed to gain media hegemony in Europe—Germany, France, England—and they made laws that punish anyone who doubts or denies the Holocaust, even if it were [Arnold] Toynbee or another historian of his stature.”

View rest of report at MEMRI.