Are students prepared for a fall of discontent?

(July 31, 2024 / JNS)

We know that the antisemitic attacks on Jews and Israel will resume when students return to campus. We also know that most campuses will do little or nothing to protect students. Several made deals with the campus terrorists, and even those who slapped their wrists with suspensions or withholding diplomas later reversed their positions. District attorneys further enabled the provocateurs by declining to prosecute lawbreakers.

What will Jewish students do? Will they again be frightened into silence and hiding their identities? Will they cower in their dorm rooms? Have campus organizations trained or given guidance to prepare them for the buzzsaws they will encounter?

Allow me to suggest 50 ideas for how Jewish students can fight antisemitism and proudly identify as Jews and supporters of Israel.

Adopt the slogan, “Not on Our Campus,” and demand the administration show zero tolerance for antisemitism. After a brick was thrown through the window of a 6-year-old boy who had displayed a menorah in Billings, Mont., 10,000 people put menorahs in their windows. Non-Jews should stand up for their classmates without being asked, but they didn’t last semester. So Jewish students should seek support from non-Jews, Greeks, College Democrats and Republicans. Ask them to walk through campus with you wearing yarmulkes or carrying Israeli flags. Hold vigils for the hostages. Tie yellow ribbons around the campus and remind peers that six Americans are among the captives. Set up an Israel encampment with Israeli flags and hostage posters. Build a BDS deposit box. Ask students who want to boycott Israel to deposit their cell phones, laptops and other possessions that depend on Israeli technology. Create drum circles to drown out antisemitic chants. Teach Israeli dancing on the campus green or quad. Become involved in a social-justice organization, educate your classmates and get them focused on the real human-rights abusers. Start your own social-justice group; Jews founded many of the most well-known. Set up a display like the one at the site of the Nova music festival massacre with posters of the slain. Hold sit-ins to demand action against antisemitism. Occupy an administration building and see if you are treated the same way as the antisemites. Run slates for student government to prevent their takeover by antisemites. Join the staff of campus newspapers; write op-eds about your experiences with antisemitism on campus, your time in Israel and facts about the conflict. Draw a chalk line or put down tape in the middle of campus or on the edge of an anti-Israel encampment or protest. Write on one side: “Supporters of peace” and on the other, “Supporters of Hamas.” Create T-shirts: “Zionist and Proud”; “[Fill in your major] Majors Love Israel”; “Antisemites Off My Campus.” Put up signs pointing to encampments: “Welcome Antisemites.” Make posters SJP=Hamas, SJP=KKK, Antisemitic Cowards Take Off Your Hoods, Only Klansman Hide Their Faces.” Wear a blue-and-white keffiyeh (I’ve seen them sold online). Put signs on the doors of professors engaging in academic malpractice that say “Propagandist” and document their bias on “Rate My Professors.” Create signs that say, “Queers for Palestine who go to Palestine never return” or “Queers in Palestine = Dead Palestinians.” Carry signs outside encampments that say, “Free speech for antisemites.” Seek out sympathetic faculty and ask for support. Bring speakers to discuss Israel’s history, culture and current issues. Be sure to inform the administration and insist on security. Create and share brochures, fliers and pamphlets that provide balanced information about Israel. Show documentaries and films about Israel that highlight its diverse perspectives and contributions. Display art and photography that showcase Israeli culture and history. Hold an Israeli cultural festival with music, dance and food. Use social media to share positive stories and information about Israel. Fight antisemites with humor: Post comedian Bill Maher’s commentaries. Organize Israel awareness and peace weeks. Organize fundraising events for Israeli charities or causes. Organize interfaith events to build bridges between different religious communities on campus. Create or join pro-Israel clubs and organizations. Get involved in pro-Israel volunteer opportunities on campus. Invite allies for solidarity Shabbat meals and uninvolved students to non-political Shabbat dinners. Take courses related to the Middle East. Educate yourself and your fellow Jews. Research the issues by visiting the Jewish Virtual Library and reading Myths and Facts. Form defense groups to escort students who feel threatened. Seek legal advice. Various organizations will provide pro bono assistance and help file lawsuits and complaints regarding violations of Title VI of the Civil Rights Code, which prohibits discrimination against Jews. Become a student representative for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) to ensure Jews are recognized as a protected group. Learn the complaint procedures on your campus for reporting harassment and faculty abuses. Keep records of everything. Make recordings and take photos. If you do not get a positive response, seek outside help from Jewish organizations. Seek support from friends and peers. Apply to go on a Birthright Israel or other trip to Israel. Visit Israel on your own. Apply to study abroad in Israel. Sign up for a volunteer or internship program in Israel. Meet fellow Jews at Chabad and Hillel. Join the AEPi fraternity, SAEPi sorority or another Greek organization with Jewish members and values. Get to know and work with the Israeli shlichim (“emissaries”) on campus. Start or join a Jewish student organization. Create an Israel Action Committee if none exists.

The Jewish community is now on high alert for abuse on campus. Many organizations are ready to help. Students should not step on campus in the fall with trepidation and must be reassured that they are not alone.

