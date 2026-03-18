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Akiva Bigman

Akiva Bigman writes for Israel Hayom.

Rashida Tlaib is seen at her campaign headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, Aug. 7, 2018. Credit: VOA/Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Tlaib’s Palestinian village and family are thriving
Even the World Bank said in 2014 that the village where Rashida Tlaib’s family resides is one of the richest in the Palestinian Authority. But she insists that things are terrible there.
Aug. 23, 2019
Akiva Bigman
Gush Katif, Gaza
Opinion
Disengagement harmed Israel’s security
Aug. 14, 2019
Akiva Bigman
Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz speaks during an election campaign event in Tel Aviv held by the Blue and White Party on April 8, 2019. Photo by Flash90.
Opinion
Blue and White’s polite incitement
Apr. 10, 2019
Akiva Bigman
Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, U.S. President Bill Clinton and PLO head Yasser Arafat at the signing of the Oslo Accords, Sept. 13, 1993. Photo by Vince Musi/The White House.
Opinion
The day the conflict died
Yes, he growled his customary catchphrases—“diplomatic isolation,” a “political tsunami” and “one-state solution”—at anyone who inquired about his well-being.
Jan. 28, 2019
Akiva Bigman
Khan al-Ahmar
Opinion
The absurd saga of Khan al-Ahmar continues
“I’m not willing to accept a double standard between Jews and Arabs when it comes to illegal construction,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Jan. 6, 2019
Akiva Bigman
Opinion
Foreign-funded left-wing NGOs ready to influence Israeli election
Their common denominator: grassroots activism, declared political objectives and considerable funding from abroad. This network of NGOs could become a central player in the upcoming election.
Jan. 3, 2019
Akiva Bigman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the plenary session in the Knesset on Oct. 31, 2018. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
Opinion
Multiple corruption cases, thousands of holes
The goal is clear. There is no effort being made to get at the truth—merely an attempt to force the attorney general, who is under inhumane pressure anyway, to indict Netanyahu at any price.
Dec. 27, 2018
Akiva Bigman
Former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir meeting U.S. President George H.W. Bush at the White House in 1991. Credit: Israeli GPO.
Opinion
The only good conservative is ‘a dead one’
Yes, Bush joins a long list of denigrated right-wingers who redeemed themselves with their last breaths. Menachem Begin, Ariel Sharon, Ronald Reagan, John McCain and others; on their deathbeds, they all went from dangerous fascists to venerated figures.
Dec. 4, 2018
Akiva Bigman
Avi Gabbay, head of the Zionist Union alliance and the Labor Party, leads a Zionist Union meeting at the Israeli Knesset on Nov. 20, 2017. In the background is a photo of former Israeli prime minister and Labor leader Yitzhak Rabin. Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
Do you remember the left?
Armed with a clear vision, unshackled by stately conduct, our leftists are coming to do work.
Nov. 20, 2018
Akiva Bigman
Lara Alqasem, a 22-year-old American graduate student, arrives to the courtroom at the Tel Aviv District court on October 11, 2018. Credit: Miriam Alster/Flash90
Opinion
The Hebrew University’s department of BDS
People come to Israel to supplement their leftism. Which is what Lara Alqasem will do.
Oct. 21, 2018
Akiva Bigman