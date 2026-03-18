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Amanda Yakobovits

Amanda Yakobovits

Amanda Yakobovits is a freelance writer who has spent extensive time volunteering in Israel.

Ran Gvili
Opinion
A walk down Cypress Avenue
Towering trees line a cobblestone path toward Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, leading to a place to honor the Oct. 7 fallen. One name is left to bring home: Ran Gvili.
Jan. 8, 2026
Amanda Yakobovits