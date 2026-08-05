Harris backs El-Sayed following Michigan Senate primary win

Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris quickly threw her support behind Abdul El-Sayed after the former Wayne County public health director won Tuesday’s Democratic primary for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat.

Harris, who remained neutral during the primary contest between El-Sayed and Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.), sent a fundraising email backing the Democratic nominee, who would become the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate if he defeats former Republican congressman Mike Rogers in November.

In the email, Harris stressed the importance of the Michigan race to Democrats’ hopes of regaining control of the Senate.

One of the arguments leveled against El-Sayed during the primary was his far-left positions on issues placed him out of the mainstream in a race against former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Mich.).

“Let me be clear: There is no Democratic Senate majority without Michigan,” Harris wrote. “The midterm elections are the best chance we have to put a real check on Donald Trump’s corruption and push back against this administration.

“The stakes are too high for us to hold back,” she added. “We have to do everything in our power to make sure Abdul wins this race for Michigan and the entire country.”

Harris described the Democratic primary as “hard-fought” and urged the party to unite behind El-Sayed.

“Now, Abdul takes on a Republican opponent with millions in the bank and the promise of tens of millions of dollars in outside spending,” Harris wrote. Through mid-July filings, Rogers reported roughly $5.6 million cash on hand, compared with about $2.7 million for El-Sayed.

“That is why Abdul El-Sayed needs us all to get behind him so he can fend off the attacks coming from Republicans across the country, and keep this critical Senate seat blue,” the former vice president wrote.

During the primary, critics argued that El-Sayed’s progressive platform, including support for Medicare for All, abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and ending U.S. military aid to Israel, could make him vulnerable in a statewide general election against Rogers.

El-Sayed did not mention Israel in his first fundraising email after securing the nomination, instead emphasizing the economic and health care themes that anchored his campaign.

“A year ago, this campaign was a handful of us in a room and a belief: that it shouldn’t be this hard, in the richest country in the world, to see a doctor, or pay your bills, or believe your kids will have it better than you did,” he wrote.

“We brought this movement to every corner of Michigan, meeting with folks who are sick and tired of the status quo and are ready for change,” he added. “Now, it’s time to lock in and keep this must-win Senate seat blue.”