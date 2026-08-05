‘No one should count pro-Israel Democrats out,’ Democratic Majority for Israel PAC president tells JNS

The Democratic Senate primary result in Michigan, in which Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, who is anti-Israel, defeated AIPAC-backed Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.), reflects growing anti-establishment sentiment. But it also underscores the continued strength of pro-Israel Democrats within the party, according to Brian Romick, president of the Democratic Majority for Israel PAC.

El-Sayed beat Stevens by about one point, or around 15,000 votes.

“The lesson from Tuesday’s results is twofold,” Romick told JNS. “There is clearly strong anti-establishment energy this cycle, but no one should count pro-Israel Democrats out.”

The DMFI PAC head described El-Sayed’s razor-thin victory in Michigan as “disappointing” but said it was “hardly the sweeping triumph he predicted or a mandate for his views.”

Stevens “ran a strong campaign,” built “a diverse coalition that included black and Jewish voters and moderate Democrats” and finished within a one percentage point despite trailing by double digits in some late polls, according to Romick.

He also cited victories by several DMFI PAC-endorsed candidates across the country, including Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kan.), Michigan state senator Jeremy Moss, Rep. Wesley Bell (D-Mo.), former congresswoman Elaine Luria and four Washington Democrats, Reps. Suzan DelBene, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, Kim Schrier and Marilyn Strickland.

“Tuesday’s results demonstrate that pro-Israel Democrats remain a strong and vital part of the Democratic coalition,” Romick told JNS. “DMFI PAC looks forward to helping these pro-Israel Democrats win in November.”