More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Amichai Chikli

Amichai Chikli

Amichai Chikli is Israel’s Minister for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism.

Charlie Kirk
Opinion
Where there is faith, there is freedom
Israel and the United States are nations of liberty, standing as spiritual twins against the forces of tyranny, darkness and enslavement.
Sep. 11, 2025
Amichai Chikli