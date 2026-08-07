We did not draw this line

Comedian and political commentator Jon Stewart spent nearly 90 minutes with Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) on Aug. 4 on “The Weekly Show” that aired the next day, and in the middle of it, delivered the sentence that now organizes Democratic politics on this question.

Fetterman had just said something clumsy and true: that when governments and peoples turn their backs on the Jewish community, things end badly. Not a sophisticated point. Not meant to be. Just the accumulated instinct of anyone who has read the last 2,000 years with any attention.

Stewart answered that the Jewish community and Israel are not the same thing, brother man. Then the conversation moved on.

I want to say something before I take that apart. I would prefer that he were right. I would like to live in the world where the sentence is true—where a Jew in New Jersey can be measured on his own life and his own conduct, and where whatever a government thousands of miles away does on a Tuesday has nothing whatsoever to do with whether my synagogue needs a guard on Saturday. That would be a better world. It is not an unreasonable thing to want.

It is simply not the world we were handed. And the distance between what we want and what is actually happening is the whole of my argument.

Here is what Stewart appears not to have considered: The link between Jews and Israel is no longer ours to make or unmake. It has been made for us, by other people, and they are not asking our permission.

On the first night of Chanukah last December, two gunmen opened fire on a Chabad-sponsored family event on Bondi Beach in Sydney, leaving 15 people dead. The victims ranged in age from 10 to 87. They included a rabbi who helped organize the gathering, a father of five, a 10-year-old girl, a Holocaust survivor.

Australia’s prime minister called it antisemitic domestic terrorism, and the country has since convened a Royal Commission, which spent this spring listening to Australian Jews explain that they no longer take their children to public events. Nobody at the “Chanukah by the Sea” event was setting Israeli policy. They were lighting candles and eating latkes on a beach.

It wasn’t the first time that suburb had been chosen. In October 2024, arsonists firebombed Lewis Continental Kitchen, a kosher business in Bondi. Two months later, the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne was gutted, its sacred texts destroyed, congregants fleeing in the dark. Australia’s intelligence service later concluded that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps had directed both attacks, and Canberra expelled Tehran’s ambassador—the first expulsion of a foreign ambassador since the Second World War.

Consider what that means. When a hostile state decided to strike at Israel from inside Australia, it did not go after an Israeli facility or an Australian government building. It went after a shul and a kosher shop. Tehran does not observe the distinction Stewart insists upon. Tehran has run the numbers and concluded there is nothing there to observe.

Then in March, in West Bloomfield, Mich., a man crashed his pickup truck through the front doors of Temple Israel, full of children in an early-childhood center, and opened fire. The FBI called it a targeted act of violence against the Jewish community and later described it as Hezbollah-inspired since the attacker’s brother had been killed in Lebanon.

Sit with that one, because it settles the question by itself.

Four of the attacker’s relatives had been killed in an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon exactly one week before. Whatever else is true about him, his grievance was with the State of Israel. It was recent, it was specific, and it was about a decision made in Jerusalem.

He took it to a Reform synagogue in Oakland County, Mich.

Not an embassy. Not a consulate. Not a defense contractor, not a federal building, not a single institution with any authority over Israeli military policy. A Reform congregation with a preschool inside it—the corner of American Jewish life where criticism of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu government is least scarce, where you would have to work hard to find a room without someone in it who has spent the last two years saying exactly what Stewart says.

Their opinions did not protect them. Their opinions were never the point.

That man performed the precise conflation that Stewart says must not be performed, and he performed it while acting on a grievance about Israel. The line did not occur to him. It has not occurred to any of them. The Executive Council of Australian Jewry recorded more than 3,700 antisemitic incidents in the two years after Oct. 7, 2023—roughly five times the pace of the preceding decade—and not one of those numbers moved because of anything Australian Jews did.

So when I am told that Jews and Israel are separable, my answer is that I agree in principle, and it does not matter. The fusion is not a theory some of us hold. It is an operational fact, enforced by people with rifles and accelerant, and the only party being asked to pretend otherwise is us.

Once you see that, the rest of Stewart’s chat with Fetterman comes into focus. Nearly every standard he reached for is one he applies nowhere else.

He said that Israel is not our country in the same conversation where he pressed the senator to care about the fate of 2 million people in the Gaza Strip. Gaza is not our country either. Both populations are foreign. But only one attachment was treated as a defect requiring explanation.

He called a red line on Israel a weird line to draw. American politics is built on non-negotiables: abortion, guns, the labor plank, climate. Nobody has ever called a pro-choice red line weird.

He asked Fetterman whether there was anything he would criticize Israel about. No critic of Israel is ever asked to name something he would defend about it as the price of admission to serious conversation. The toll is collected in one direction.

And on the fundamental question—whether hostility to Israel functions as hostility to Jews—the ruling was handed down by Stewart over the objection of the Jews who are living the consequences. Every other community in American life is granted authority over the definition of the hatred aimed at it. We are told to listen to the community. Ours is the one case where the community’s testimony is treated as an overreaction to be corrected and where a distinction we did not devise is imposed on us from the outside and called common sense.

Irish-American attachment to Ireland is treated as authentic and constitutive. Cuban Americans in Miami, Ukrainians in Parma, Poles in Chicago through the Solidarity years. Nobody asks them to account for a homeland shaping their politics. Only Jewish peoplehood gets disassembled by strangers into a religion over here and a foreign entanglement over there, and only we are told that the seam is obvious.

Fetterman fumbled it. He doesn’t do well when the third question lands before he has answered the first. But the thing he was reaching for was not sentimentality about a foreign country.

It was this: You do not get to hold the door for the world’s oldest hatred and then object to being called a doorman. A movement’s posture toward Jews has always been diagnostic, and it has never once stayed pointed only at Jews.

Stewart is the cleverest man in American political comedy. He had 90 minutes, a cooperative subject, and a principle he had already decided was correct. What he did not have was a single piece of evidence from the world outside the studio, where the link he says does not exist is being enforced at gunpoint in Sydney, in Melbourne and in a preschool outside Detroit.

We did not draw that line. We are only the ones who have to live behind it.