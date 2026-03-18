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Avri Gilad

ZAKA emergency volunteers transport the bodies of nine students killed during flash floods while hiking as a group in the Nahal Tzafit riverbed on April 26, 2018. Photo courtesy of ZAKA.
Opinion
My heart is broken
We never had the chance to get to know them, their special spirit, their world, their excellence.
Apr. 27, 2018
Avri Gilad