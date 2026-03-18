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Shlomo Fischer. Credit: Courtesy.

Shlomo Fischer

Shlomo Fischer is a sociologist and senior fellow at the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI).

Evangelical Christians from around the world sing and recite prayers as they attend the 2013 Jerusalem Chairman's Conference, hosted by the Israel Allies Foundation, at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem, on Sept. 22, 2013. Photo by Flash90.
Opinion
A new era for evangelicals and Israel, a bridge to progressives?
As younger evangelicals distance themselves from rigid partisanship, there’s a notable change in how they approach politics and faith.
Oct. 28, 2024
Dov Maimon
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv. Nov. 22, 2023. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Opinion
October 7 was a feature, not a bug
Jan. 16, 2024
Shlomo Fischer
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Mission Minister Orit Strock attend a Religious Zionism Party faction meeting at the Givat Harel outpost in Samaria, Feb. 14, 2023. Photo by Sraya Diamant/Flash90.
Opinion
The hostage dilemma
Dec. 5, 2023
Shlomo Fischer
Haredi Jews attend the funeral of Yousef Kahn, one of the victims of the Meron tragedy, where 45 people were crushed to death on April 30 outside the Mir Yeshiva in Jerusalem, May 2, 2021. Photo by Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90.
Opinion
Israel’s Haredi education system needs major reform
I agree that Torah study is an important value and a Jewish state ought to promote it, but Torah study isn’t what’s happening.
Nov. 27, 2022
Shlomo Fischer