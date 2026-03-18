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Efraim Inbar

Israelis protest for the return of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, outside the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, March 15, 2025. Credit: Flash90.
Opinion
The hostage crisis: A test of Israel’s national resilience
As Israel grapples with the ongoing war, the growing focus on hostage negotiations raises critical questions about national endurance and the balance between immediate humanitarian concerns and long-term security imperatives
Mar. 23, 2025
Efraim Inbar
Israeli troops during operational activity in the Gaza Strip, July 2024. Credit: IDF.
Analysis
The Gaza war and Europe
Sep. 10, 2024
Efraim Inbar
Hassan Nasrallah
Opinion
The West’s fear of escalation is not helpful
Aug. 6, 2024
Efraim Inbar
Joe Biden
Opinion
Wishful thinking and America’s regional defense architecture
The U.S. effort to stop the Gaza war hasn’t helped shore up the fragile trust that the moderate Arab countries—who wish to see an Israeli victory—have in Washington.
May. 19, 2024
Efraim Inbar
Israeli troops operating in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, Dec. 21, 2023. Credit: IDF.
Opinion
What can we learn so far from the war on Hamas?
Israel needs a larger standing army that can better protect its borders and a stronger military able to fight at least on two fronts simultaneously.
Dec. 28, 2023
Efraim Inbar
Oslo Accords
Opinion
The lessons of Oslo
There is a national consensus in Israel today that the 30-year attempt to resolve the conflict with the Palestinians has failed.
Sep. 14, 2023
Efraim Inbar
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the opening of the fourth Israel-China Joint Committee on Innovation Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem on Oct. 24, 2018. Photo: Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90
Opinion
Should Netanyahu go to China?
It is not desirable to exacerbate the tensions with the United States just to increase access to the Chinese market.
Jul. 23, 2023
Efraim Inbar
Fatah
Opinion
The default policy option: Chaos
Anarchy in the Palestinian territories poses a security problem for Israel, but as a temporary situation is not the worst-case scenario—and may have advantages.
Jan. 26, 2023
Efraim Inbar
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting in June 2016 in Moscow. Credit: Haim Zach/GPO.
Opinion
Can Israel mediate an end to the Ukraine war?
Israel is well positioned to again become a go-between between Russia and Ukraine, an effort that could further elevate its international status.
Jan. 10, 2023
Efraim Inbar
Jerusalem city center, Dec. 26, 2022. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Opinion
Israel’s new government must not abandon Jerusalem
The coalition negotiations demonstrated that preserving Israel’s capital is a low priority for the incoming government—this is a mistake.
Jan. 1, 2023
Efraim Inbar
This nine-story apartment building on Bohatyrska Street in Kyiv was bombarded by Russian forces, March 14, 2022. Credit: State Emergency Service of Ukraine via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
It is in America’s interest to end the war in Ukraine
Continuing the war harms the West and endangers its battle to attain other critical strategic objectives.
Dec. 6, 2022
Efraim Inbar
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