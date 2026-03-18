Efraim Inbar

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
As Israel grapples with the ongoing war, the growing focus on hostage negotiations raises critical questions about national endurance and the balance between immediate humanitarian concerns and long-term security imperatives