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Eric Fingerhut

Eric Fingerhut is president and CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America.

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Opinion
Security for all Jews everywhere
This is a moment that calls for clarity, for courage, and above all, for unity.
Jun. 24, 2025
William Daroff
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Opinion
Let’s ‘Stand Together’ in unity on Nov. 10 in Washington, DC
Oct. 31, 2024
William Daroff