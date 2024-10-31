Let’s ‘Stand Together’ in unity on Nov. 10 in Washington, DC

As leaders of the American Jewish community, we understand well that our strength lies in our unity. On Nov. 10, we invite you to join us in Washington, D.C., for the “Stand Together” unity event—a powerful gathering that embodies our collective commitment to stand with Israel, support the hostages, combat antisemitism and thank the U.S. military for its support of our ally. The Jewish community’s diversity is vast—in how we pray, from where we come, for whom we vote and so much more. But on the values that we will celebrate on Nov. 10, the entire Jewish people can come together.

In these challenging times, it is more important than ever to show solidarity and unity. The rise of antisemitism is not just a Jewish issue; it is a societal one that threatens the fabric of our democracy. Together, we can send a clear statement: hatred and division will not prevail. This is an especially crucial message to convey as we will gather just days after the presidential election. No matter the outcome, we will display to America that the Jewish community stands united.

The “Stand Together” event will also honor our heroes and allies. Being held the day before Veterans Day, this event is also an opportunity to express our gratitude to the U.S. military and to our civic partners, whose unwavering support helps safeguard our freedoms and values. We are grateful for their commitment to justice and security, and we must recognize that our shared values are what bind us.

This event will feature high-level speakers, inspiring performers and stories of heroism that reflect the spirit of our community. We have the privilege of hearing from leaders who have dedicated their lives to the fight against antisemitism and who exemplify the strength of our people. Their insights and experiences will inspire us all to take action in our own communities.

Moreover, we recognize the vital role of young people in shaping the future of our Jewish community. We must engage and empower the next generation to take up the mantle of leadership, fostering a culture of resilience and unity. This event is a space for students, families and individuals of all ages to connect and share their stories, reinforcing the idea that we are stronger together.

We also know that diversity is a hallmark of our community. Our differences enrich us and contribute to our strength. At “Stand Together,” we celebrate this diversity while reaffirming our common purpose. This gathering is not just about addressing the challenges we face; it is about envisioning a future where our communities thrive, united by shared values and mutual respect.

American Jewry’s dedication to Israel, as it fights a just war on several fronts, will also be spotlighted. Since the Hamas pogrom of Oct. 7, 2023, the Jewish people have mobilized to support the return of our hostages, the elimination of terror threats in Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen and Iran, and the return of peace and stability to the north and south of Israel. American Jews have contributed billions of dollars to our brethren in Israel and stood strong against forms of demonization and delegitimization targeting the Jewish state and Jews as a whole. This has been a community-wide effort, ranging from Israel Defense Force soldiers on the frontline to our students on college campuses who have not wavered in the face of antisemitism.

As we prepare for this event, we encourage everyone to attend. This is a free gathering, but it is vital to register through your local Jewish federation or partner organizations. If you are not connected to a local group, we invite you to reach out to us. We want to ensure that everyone who wishes to be part of this momentous occasion can do so.

Let us seize this moment to gather, celebrate and reaffirm our commitment to one another and to the values we all hold dear. Together, we can make a difference. We look forward to seeing you in Washington on Nov. 10. Stand with us, stand for Israel and stand against hatred. Together, we can create a brighter future for our community and for generations to come.

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