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Eyal Levi

Hamas Tunnel in Gaza
Features
Beneath Gaza, Israel’s war with Hamas has only just begun
Phase 2? A ceasefire? Under Gaza’s soil, a war with no red or yellow lines is raging—the fight against the tunnels.
Feb. 9, 2026
Eyal Levi
From left: Maj. N., Lt. K., Lt. S. and Lt. Dr. A. Photo by Erik Sultan.
Features
The women fighting terrorists and stereotypes
Sep. 26, 2025
Eyal Levi
Floyd Mayweather
Features
Floyd Mayweather to IDF soldiers: You are winners; I’m proud of you
Jul. 25, 2025
Eyal Levi
Sunken Syrian missile boats that were hit by an Israeli strike on the port of Latakia in western Syria, Dec. 30, 2024. Photo by Aaref Watad/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
How Israel destroyed Assad’s Syrian Navy
Dec. 8, 2024: Assad’s regime collapses, and Israel fears strategic weapons could fall into jihadist hands. A missile boat flotilla of the Israeli Navy is tasked with destroying the Syrian fleet at the port of Latakia.
Apr. 20, 2025
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Flight engineer Yona Lichtman is reunited with his daughter at Lod Airport in Israel, after his El Al aircraft was hijacked by members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, Sept. 4, 1968. Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images.
Israel News
Israeli pilot whose plane was hijacked in 1968 talks Hamas hostage crisis
“We should be prepared to give up a lot, but if we agree to end the war and Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar returns to rule over the Gaza Strip, then the State of Israel will be lost.”
Sep. 20, 2024
Eyal Levi
Hostage rescue
Features
‘I dragged him toward me and said, “We’ve come to take you home”’
If a Hollywood scriptwriter had written a script like the Rafah hostage rescue operation, he would have been immediately asked to remove a few scenes to make the story more realistic.
Feb. 19, 2024
Eyal Levi
IDF troops in Gaza
Features
‘What is an existential war? It is an enemy alongside which you cannot exist’
A reporter joined Commando Brigade soldiers in the Khan Yunis refugee camp.
Feb. 9, 2024
Eyal Levi
IDF female reservists
Features
‘I only cried when I felt we let down families who were waiting for an answer’
Four young female IDF reservists were tasked with making sense of the chaotic data on the Oct. 7 murder and kidnapping of Israelis.
Feb. 4, 2024
Eyal Levi
Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee. Photo by Eric Sultan.
Features
How the IDF spokesperson in Arabic wins hearts and minds
For 18 years, Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee has been at the forefront of the military’s public diplomacy effort.
Jan. 12, 2024
Eyal Levi