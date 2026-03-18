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Georgia Leatherdale-Gilholy

Georgia L. Gilholy

Georgia L. Gilholy is a journalist and writer in the United Kingdom.

Feastables
U.S. News
Orthodox Union certifies chocolate bars under MrBeast Feastables brand
“Our communities are thrilled that they can now be part of this cultural phenomenon,” the kosher certifier said.
Mar. 20, 2025
Georgia L. Gilholy
Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Culture and Society
Jewish actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson offered Bond role
Mar. 19, 2024
Georgia L. Gilholy
Anti-Israel protesters in London on Oct. 14, 2023. Credit: Koca Vehbi/Shutterstock.
Israel News
New UK extremism ‘definition’ ignores group that backed Hamas
Mar. 15, 2024
Georgia L. Gilholy
Institute for the Impact of Faith in Life
World News
Religion essential to British communities, founder of new research institute says
“It is often fashionable to bash religion, but it should be obvious that we have a lot to celebrate and respect,” said Jake Scott, of the Institute for the Impact of Faith in Life.
Feb. 28, 2024
Georgia L. Gilholy
Pro-Israeli protesters at the “March Against Antisemitism” in London on Nov. 26, 2023. Credit: Andy Soloman/Shutterstock.
Antisemitism
Tweet: ‘No wonder people are becoming anti-Jewish’
The center-left U.K. Liberal Democrat Party suspended a former British mayor, who was reportedly arrested for antisemitic tweets.
Feb. 22, 2024
Georgia L. Gilholy
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly visits Yad Vashem in Jerusalem, Sept. 11, 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
UK minister apologizes for ‘unacceptable’ defacement of Israeli’s birth certificate
“While we establish the facts, our commercial partner has suspended some staff,” wrote James Cleverly. “We will not tolerate antisemitism.”
Feb. 22, 2024
Georgia L. Gilholy
Pro-Palestinian Rally in London
Antisemitism
‘Many attacks are from the progressive left,’ says British Jewish actress
Tracy-Ann Oberman told the “BBC” that she has round-the-clock security after receiving threats.
Feb. 20, 2024
Georgia L. Gilholy
The Beigel Bake delicatessen in Brick Lane, London. Credit: Alan Stanton via Wikimedia Commons.
Culture and Society
Closure of iconic London Israeli bagel shop steeped in mystery
The eatery, which claims to be nearly 170 years old, says the closure has to do to electrical work. Others say there’s a dispute with the landlord.
Feb. 19, 2024
Georgia L. Gilholy
The Apprentice
Antisemitism
‘BBC’ edits out antisemitic ‘Apprentice’ contestant’s scenes
“I would advise BBC managers to stop telling Jewish employees what is and isn’t antisemitism,” a former programming head at the broadcaster said.
Feb. 18, 2024
Georgia L. Gilholy
Pro-Israeli protesters at the “March Against Antisemitism” in London on Nov. 26, 2023. Credit: Andy Soloman/Shutterstock.
Antisemitism
UK gov’t to appoint adviser to tackle antisemitism on campus
“I am really worried that some universities are not safe for Jewish students,” said Robert Halfon, U.K. higher education minister.
Feb. 18, 2024
Georgia L. Gilholy
University of Leeds, Ziff Building
Antisemitism
Leeds University’s Jewish chaplain moved off campus following threats
“Such attacks on any individual are unacceptable and will not be tolerated from members of the public or our university community,” the university stated.
Feb. 14, 2024
Georgia L. Gilholy
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