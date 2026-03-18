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Hay Eytan Cohen Yanarocak

A supporter holds a poster of Ekrem Imamoglu during a mass protest rally in support of the arrested Istanbul mayor, March 29, 2025 in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images.
Analysis
Imamoglu’s arrest: A political takedown or a prelude to change?
Developments in Turkey raise the question of whether President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will finally be forced to exit the stage—or whether the country is on the brink of a full-fledged one-man authoritarian era
Mar. 31, 2025
Hay Eytan Cohen Yanarocak
The Presidential Cabinet convened under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Presidential Complex on Jan. 21, 2025 in Ankara, Turkey. Photo by Ugur Yildirim/dia images via Getty Images.
Analysis
Turkey’s vision transforms post-Assad Syria
Jan. 22, 2025
Hay Eytan Cohen Yanarocak
U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) leave the stage after the family photo to head to the plenary session at the NATO summit at the Grove hotel in Watford, northeast of London on Dec. 4, 2019. Photo by Peter Nicholls/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
From cold shoulders to unpredictability: US-Turkey relations from Biden to Trump
Dec. 17, 2024
Hay Eytan Cohen Yanarocak
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Opinion
Turkey and Iran: ‘Keep your friends close but enemies closer’
Turkey’s mending of ties with Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and even Egypt serves to isolate Iran even further.
Jul. 20, 2022
Hay Eytan Cohen Yanarocak
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Opinion
The Abraham Accords, Israel and Turkish-Indian normalization
The Turkish president is pursuing a difficult foreign policy U-turn, but it’s not a mission impossible.
Jun. 7, 2022
Hay Eytan Cohen Yanarocak
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Opinion
The ‘Montreux Petition’ and creeping Islamization of the Turkish military
A storm over a petition by retired naval officers has once again revealed longstanding tensions between the civilian Turkish government and the Turkish military.
Apr. 19, 2021
Hay Eytan Cohen Yanarocak