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Jack Saltzberg

“SNL Weekend Update” anchor Michael Che. Source: Screenshot.
Opinion
‘Saturday Night Live’ exhibits Zionophobia
As a Jewish white male, if I were to criticize, let’s say, African-Americans, Muslims or LGBT people, what would I be considered? It’s simple: a racist, Islamophobe or homophobe.
Mar. 7, 2021
Jack Saltzberg
Opinion
‘Definition of insanity’: Israel loses at George Washington University
Apr. 19, 2018
Jack Saltzberg
A FIFA World Cup qualifier match between Israel (blue uniform) and Italy at the Sami Ofer stadium in Haifa on Sept. 5, 2016. Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Palestinians play political football on BDS movement’s website
May. 11, 2017
Jack Saltzberg