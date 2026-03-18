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Jay Ruderman

Jay Ruderman

Jay Ruderman is president of the Ruderman Family Foundation.

Tree of Life Synagogue
Opinion
Israel honors all victims of antisemitism
The government has decided to memorialize Diaspora Jews who have been murdered in antisemitic attacks around the world.
Jul. 17, 2023
Jay Ruderman
Opinion
Jewish cuisine as a force to connect Israelis and American Jewry
Sep. 15, 2022
Jay Ruderman
Anti-Semitism
Opinion
Why anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism are inextricably linked
Sep. 30, 2021
Jay Ruderman
US, Israel Flags
Opinion
Jewish American Heritage Month: Understanding the ‘relationship triangle’
Charting a better course in Israel-American Jewry ties requires a paradigm shift—not as a bilateral relationship, but as one between Israel, the U.S. government and the American Jewish community.
May. 24, 2021
Jay Ruderman
American, Israeli Flags
Opinion
At the pinnacle of division, an opportunity for Jewish unity
Members of the U.S. Jewish community can own their personal passions—and take pride in the ongoing and outsized role that Jews play in the American political process—while simultaneously committing to principles of civil dialogue and mutual respect.
Nov. 10, 2020
Jay Ruderman
A screenshot of American Jewish soldiers in the PBS film "GI Jews." Credit: Screenshot.
Opinion
Recognizing a righteous sacrifice
For American Jews who served in the U.S. military during World War II, it wasn’t merely about fulfilling their duty; it was also about fighting for something bigger than themselves.
Apr. 14, 2020
Jay Ruderman
Click photo to download. Caption: Jay Ruderman. Credit: Ruderman Family Foundation.
U.S. News
Jewish continuity ensured by full inclusion
Apr. 15, 2013
Jay Ruderman