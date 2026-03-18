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Jerome M. Marcus

Jerome M. Marcus

Jerome M. Marcus is a lawyer in Philadelphia.

A pro-Palestinian activist holds a placard reading “From the river to the sea" as they march through London during a "National Day of Action for Palestine“ on Sept. 7, 2024. Photo by Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images.
Opinion
The promise of hereafter ‘From the river to the sea’
Hamas-funded conference in 2021 outlined four terrifying fates for Jews in Israel and around the world.
Oct. 29, 2024
Jerome M. Marcus
Reconstructionist Rabbinical College
Opinion
The RRC has crossed a line
Aug. 5, 2024
Jerome M. Marcus
alestinian Youth Military Camp, Khan Yunis
Opinion
Hamas is at war with the Jews and Judaism
Apr. 11, 2024
Jerome M. Marcus
University of Alberta, Canada
Opinion
Hamas is the dark heart of the Israel-haters
Those who claim to be anti-Israel but not antisemitic are quoting the genocidal terrorist group.
Apr. 4, 2024
Jerome M. Marcus
Israeli special forces conduct searches at Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Nov. 15, 2023. Credit: IDF.
Opinion
Hamas’s war on the Palestinians
The terror group believes in genocidal holy war and nothing else.
Mar. 27, 2024
Jerome M. Marcus
The New York Times
Opinion
‘The New York Times’ laments the loss of an anti-Israel rant
A supposedly “suppressed” article by a Harvard law student libels Israel with neither facts nor law.
Dec. 21, 2023
Jerome M. Marcus
IDF in Gaza
Opinion
Let the world know: It’s not 1945
What the lack of an immediate Israeli victory has done is convince the Jew-haters who were always there that it is safe to come out and say what they really think.
Dec. 8, 2023
Jerome M. Marcus
On an inspection tour of the newly liberated Ohrdruf concentration camp, U.S. Gen. Dwight Eisenhower and a party of high-ranking U.S. Army officers, including Gens. Omar Bradley, George S. Patton and Manton S. Eddy, view the charred remains of prisoners burned upon a section of railroad track during the evacuation of the camp, April 12, 1945. Credit: Courtesy of Harold Royall/United States Holocaust Memorial Museum via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
UN must visit Shifa Hospital
Firsthand accounts by official witnesses make it more difficult to deny facts on the ground.
Nov. 13, 2023
Jerome M. Marcus
Israeli soldiers at a staging area near the border with Lebanon, Oct. 9, 2023. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Opinion
How Jews should conduct themselves during wartime
The Torah’s teaching is that a law-abiding army must take steps to minimize civilian casualties, insofar as possible, while that army achieves its mission and defeats its enemy.
Nov. 3, 2023
Jerome M. Marcus
Israeli soldiers in Kfar Aza, a kibbutz near the Israeli-Gaza border, on Oct. 15, 2023. Photo by Edi Israel/Flash90.
Opinion
The ‘humanitarian situation in Gaza’ is code for killing Jews
Those who plead mercy for terrorists care about neither Israel’s nor Gaza’s civilians.
Oct. 25, 2023
Jerome M. Marcus
Israeli soldiers from the Netzach Yehuda Battalion patrol near the border with the Gaza Strip, Oct. 20, 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
Israel must decide what to do with Hamas prisoners
If trials are to be held, then the military must instruct its soldiers to gather and preserve evidence.
Oct. 20, 2023
Jerome M. Marcus
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