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Jiri Valenta

A protest rally in Minsk, Belarus, against Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, on Aug. 16, 2020. The sign reads: “Fair Elections. Tribunal. Freedom to the Political Prisoners.” Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Belarus needs peaceful US engagement
Facing weeks-long massive public demonstrations, President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus has appealed to Vladimir Putin for help, but what happens next might be up to Donald Trump.
Oct. 13, 2020
Jiri Valenta
Putin
Opinion
Putin’s coronavirus crisis is not ‘under control’
Apr. 30, 2020
Jiri Valenta
Venezuelan President Nicolas Máduro meets with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in November 2016. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
The Venezuelan mafia state
Aug. 1, 2019
Jiri Valenta
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference with Czech President Miloš Zeman (left) at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem. Credit: Kobi Gideon/GPO/Flash90.
Opinion
The historic nature of Miloš Zeman’s speech in Jerusalem
Whereas a century ago, Jewish elites viewed Western Europe as a sanctuary for European Jewry, they now feel safer in Eastern Europe.
Nov. 29, 2018
Jiri Valenta