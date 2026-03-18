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Joe Truzman

Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces in the village of Kfar Qaddum, near Nablus, on Feb. 11, 2022. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.     
Opinion
Gaza’s Popular Resistance Committees attempts to establish a foothold in Judea and Samaria
The group has ties to Hezbollah and Iran.
Mar. 22, 2023
Joe Truzman