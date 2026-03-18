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Abby Notkin

Abby Notkin is a writer in New York City and a student at Touro University.

Stefanik
U.S. News
Stefanik ‘has guts to say the truth,’ Miriam Adelson says at ZOA gala
Morton Klein, who leads the Zionist Organization of America, told JNS that the “most important goal of this event is to explain the lies propagated against the Jewish people.”
Nov. 10, 2025
Abby Notkin
Mobile museum tolerance
Antisemitism
Simon Wiesenthal Center gala in Manhattan draws hundreds
Sep. 11, 2025
Abby Notkin
An Egged No. 960 bus near the Yagur Junction, southeast of Haifa, after a Palestinian suicide bomber blew himself up on April 10, 2002. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit via Wikimedia Commons.
Analysis
The danger of releasing terrorist mass murderers
Jul. 28, 2025
Lt. Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch