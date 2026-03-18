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Mendel Horowitz

Passover seder. Photo by Flash90.
Opinion
Our German-made Passover seder plates
I cannot imagine the wartime atrocities or the foresight necessary to purchase dinnerware in the aftermath of genocide. The Rosenthal china was a physical reminder of what was lost and of what could be had.
Mar. 15, 2021
Mendel Horowitz