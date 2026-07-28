Israeli student wins math Olympiad gold in China

Israel’s official X account on Monday congratulated Yotam Budnik, a 12th-grade student from Rehovot, for winning a gold medal at the International Mathematical Olympiad in Shanghai, China.

Budnik competed against more than 600 students from 117 countries and earned one of the competition’s highest honors after solving six challenging mathematical problems.

The post added that the rest of Israel’s team brought home one silver medal and four bronze medals, calling the overall performance “an incredible achievement.”

The International Mathematical Olympiad is widely regarded as the world’s premier mathematics competition for high school students.