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Michael Mandelbaum

Soldiers, FPV drone pilots of the "Medoid" special unit during a one-day mission to destroy the composition and personnel of the Russians who were advancing on the city of Myrnograd, near Pokrovsk on Sept. 20, 2024 in Pokrovsk Region, Ukraine. Photo by Vlada Liberova/Libkos/Getty Images.
Opinion
The wars in Gaza and Ukraine are the same war
The partisan divisions on the two conflicts are unfortunate and, in a sense, odd.
Sep. 23, 2024
Michael Mandelbaum
U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
Opinion
America the unprepared
Aug. 25, 2024
Michael Mandelbaum
Hamas Terror Tunnels
Opinion
In Gaza, Israel can win the war but not the peace
Jan. 18, 2024
Michael Mandelbaum
Iran Natanz
Opinion
The United States, Iran and the lessons of the last war
Current U.S. Iran policy rests on the conviction that confronting Tehran with the threat of war would likely lead to war, and that such a war would follow the pattern of Afghanistan and Iraq. Neither proposition is necessarily correct.
Jul. 31, 2023
Michael Mandelbaum