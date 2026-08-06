More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

A few concrete blocks will shape the fate of the entire Middle East

The “yellow line” is at the center of the debate over Gaza’s future, but its effects will be felt across the region.

Amit Segal
Israeli soldiers seen on the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, Aug. 5, 2026. Photo by Tsafrir Abayov/Flash90
Israeli soldiers from the 188th Brigade operate to dismantle Hamas terrorist infrastructure east of the Yellow Line in the southern Gaza Strip, July 29, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Amit Segal
Amit Segal Amit Segal
Amit Segal is an Israeli journalist, radio and television personality. He serves as the political commentator of Israel’s Channel 12 news (N12 News company) and anchors Israel’s highly watched “Meet the Press” show on Channel 12.
(Aug. 6, 2026 / Israel Hayom)

A few hundred concrete blocks painted yellow now sit at the center of a debate that will shape—no exaggeration—the entire Middle East. On the day the hostages came home 10 months ago, the Israel Defense Forces held 52% of the Gaza Strip. Since then, it has expanded to 70%. Gazans wake up to find the Yellow Line buffer zone closer than it was, sometimes forcing them to evacuate again to stay out of the line of fire.

Israel touts its expanding control of the Strip, though, in reality, there’s no advance of forces or new positions, only the widening of our troops’ firing line against approaching threats. The gap between the original lines and the current ones is what the fight over Gaza’s future now turns on. In principle, Israel doesn’t believe Hamas will disarm (or surrender its weapons to be melted down—a new American idea). It has no interest in a photo-op with U.S. President Donald Trump as long as it isn’t asked to withdraw.

The Americans tell Israel: 400 feet between you and them—what’s that? Move the concrete blocks back a little, and we’ll use it to force Hamas into the next stage. Worst case, a few hours of crane work and you’re back where you started. In Jerusalem, they resist, fearing a return to the withdrawals-first pattern that paved the whole road to Oct. 7. And in the background, there’s another political worry: With less than three months to the election, any withdrawal or agreement hurts Likud and the coalition. Itamar Ben-Gvir will bite from the right; Avigdor Lieberman, Naftali Bennett and Gadi Eisenkot from the left.

The Americans were caught off guard when Israel dug in against a withdrawal they considered purely tactical. Israel reminded them of the electoral calendar and of the fact that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has no great desire to concede now and collect the reward, if ever, only when it’s already too late. So, the thinking goes, let’s turn to the opposition leaders and have them publicly back the deal struck at the White House. For some reason, Lieberman, Bennett, Eisenkot and Yair Golan have yet to step in front of the cameras to call for an Israeli withdrawal and embrace Netanyahu. Surprising.

A round of primaries was held in the United States this week, and in a striking number of them, Gaza was front and center. Israel has a supreme interest in putting the issue to rest and beginning to recover in global public opinion; not, heaven forbid, by leaving Hamas in place, but through temporary tactical maneuvering that lets the Americans and their regional allies keep isolating the terrorists that still, barely, control the ruins of the city.

Eyes on him

“I will fight tooth and nail, if necessary,” Netanyahu said when former President Joe Biden moved towards a weapons embargo on him. But what, exactly, will the United States fight with? Even without an embargo, its own arsenals are approaching the red line fast. The commander of United States European Command warned the Pentagon that there aren’t enough resources to defend against the coming confrontation with Iran while protecting both Israel and American forces—they will have to choose.

Reuters reported that the U.S. Army has nearly exhausted its entire stock of precision missiles. In Israel, it was reported that the bunker-buster bombs of the kind dropped on Fordow last year are also nearly gone after a single night of strikes, making an attack on Pickaxe Mountain difficult.

The whole world is now watching Trump.

And all this after just a few weeks of fighting a failing Middle Eastern dictatorship, torn from within and teetering on economic collapse. What happens if Russia stages a provocation somewhere else in Europe? Or if China decides to push forces toward Taiwan? The state of the U.S. military brings to mind the IDF on the eve of Oct. 7: An imposing image that, in practice, delivered failure after failure, draw after draw. Its only clear victory since the end of the Cold War was over Saddam Hussein, a quarter of a century ago.

The whole world is now watching Trump. Will he end the war with Iran still controlling the Strait of Hormuz, the regime still standing and its army merely licking its wounds?

Two absurdities.

The first: The American, and especially Republican, trauma of a ground operation and a bloody quagmire is the very thing that has kept the Iranians alive. Almost any ground operation—to seize uranium, take Kharg Island or capture senior officials—would likely have triggered a dramatic upheaval of the regime.

The second: It is precisely the fear of a dramatic collapse in American standing that stops Trump from ending this conflict the way Washington ended Afghanistan, Iraq and Vietnam. Walter Russell Mead proposed years ago that the United States finish off Iran—the small, weak, estranged son of the Sino-Russian-Korean axis, and the only one that doesn’t yet have nuclear weapons. The message, he wrote shortly after Oct. 7, would land well in every capital that loves evil, even if the message is that the United States can no longer win.

Sail away

Like divided border cities during the Cold War, the twilight zone in Israeli politics known as the “Unity Bloc,” the “Third Bloc,” the “National Right” or whatever else you want to call it, is where the foreign powers are scheming.

Because, with all due respect to the campaign so far, the election will be decided by one question: Who, if anyone, can squeeze four or five seats out of this rather unpromising lemon. Take this week’s Channel 12 poll: If Hili Tropper and Yoaz Hendel clear the electoral threshold, they carry the Eisenkot bloc to 60 seats—within reach of a stable, four-year government. But if those four seats instead go to Gilad Erdan and Yuli Edelstein, or to Eyal Winter—none of whom rule out Netanyahu—then Eisenkot has no majority to govern, even with Arab abstention. Ten thousand votes shifting one way or the other, and the outcome is entirely different.

To general surprise, Eisenkot is looking more competent these days. The ideal scenario, from his point of view, is one in which right-wing voters move directly to a party that will recommend him to form the government and effectively join it—all to keep another election off the table. Tropper, alert to the danger of being lumped in with the Yair Golan-Yair Lapid camp, has lately been explaining that, while his final stop is Eisenkot, he won’t rule out pairing with another party just before the lists close and riding it to the unity government terminal.

Netanyahu, for his part, rules out only two things: He doesn’t trust Winter, and he won’t talk to Erdan. Channel 14 credits the former Likud minister with a soft spot for Yair Lapid and Yair Golan.

This isn’t some elaborate plot to peel him away from Netanyahu; it’s the reason that Erdan never went looking for a future inside Likud to begin with. In Likud, they’d be delighted to see Benny Gantz clear the threshold, rightly suspecting he’d sooner hand the premiership to Tali Gotliv than to Eisenkot, who abandoned him and left him to drown.

If the Bennett-Eisenkot fight was the semifinal, what’s happening now is the Oceania qualifiers on the road to the World Cup: a crowd of small teams chasing half a ticket to the tournament. The Erdan-Edelstein party launch was designed to drag everyone underwater by force. Once they’re all swallowing water and thrashing, just before the last of them blacks out, the strongest will break to the surface. Gantz is betting his money will pull the others toward him; Tropper, that the polls will. Erdan’s weapon is having no way out; he’s burned his bridges in Likud. Tropper has a safe harbor to return to; Gantz has a pension after long years in the game, but Erdan will tell everyone: I’m here to the end, and whoever wants to survive is welcome to join me.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Gaza Strip Defense and Security Israeli Politics and Knesset
EXPLORE JNS
Trump
U.S. News
Trump ‘low-keying’ talks with Iran, opts for economic pressure
The regime “is in very bad shape” economically and cannot pay its troops due to the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports, said the U.S. president.
August 10, 2026 03:13 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers operate amid rubble in the Gaza Strip. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Netanyahu spokesman to JNS: Hamas must disarm before Gaza pullout
The Islamist group is “just as committed to terrorism today” as it was on Oct. 7, 2023, according to Doron Spielman.
August 10, 2026 08:27 AM
Joshua Marks
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
World News
Iran conditions opening the Strait of Hormuz on US meeting its demands
Washington must “compensate” the Islamic Republic for war damages, said Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
08:59
Israel: Iran appoints top official wanted for role in Argentina AMIA bombing
08:46
US envoy marks 25 years since Sbarro bombing, vows pursuit of terrorist
08:37
Israel will not leave Gaza until Hamas is disarmed, Likud minister vows
08:33
Shuafat man indicted for impersonating rival, threatening Israeli officials
08:11
Tourist visits to Israel up 28% in July
07:42
Venezuelan chief rabbi asks Caracas to restore ties with Israel
07:22
Germany sees Gaza plan as path toward Hamas disarmament
07:21
Lebanese, Egyptian FMs discuss Beirut-Jerusalem talks
07:12
Israeli, US researchers note carp relatives resist a virus
06:41
Colombian president says Israel will find in his country ‘a determined ally’
06:11
Rothman: Jews entering Area A of Judea and Samaria face ‘danger of death’
05:42
First structures head to Kibbutz Dafna under northern-border growth plan
05:35
Iran: To open Hormuz, US must compensate us for war, end blockade
05:12
Israeli Foreign Ministry delegation tours Judea and Samaria
04:44
Syria, Russia agree to restructure Moscow’s military presence
04:23
Australian court rejects terrorism supervision order for Sydney vandal
04:21
Extreme heat to sweep Israel
04:11
Minister Eli Cohen: Until Hamas disarms, IDF ‘will not move a millimeter’
03:56
Somaliland children return home after medical treatment in Israel
03:37
UN officials get look at Israel’s fight against organized crime
03:10
Israel to offer 20,000 discounted homes, plots to reservists
03:05
Religious Zionism MK: Israeli withdrawals invite terrorism
02:42
Mladenov: Israel not required to withdraw from Gaza until Hamas disarms
02:33
IDF to raze home of Palestinian terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
02:19
CENTCOM: 55 vessels redirected as part of Iran blockade
01:52
Pezeshkian names former IRGC chief Rezaei Iran security council secretary
01:44
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon
01:21
Trump signals economic pressure over new strikes on Iran
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David
Fiamma Nirenstein
Column
Want peace with Israel? Lift the siege
Fiamma Nirenstein