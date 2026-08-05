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Netanyahu: IDF won’t withdraw from Gaza before Hamas disarms

“We are standing firm on our interests,” Israel’s prime minister said in relation to the Board of Peace’s 15-point Roadmap for Gaza.

JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote at the Knesset in Jerusalem, July 16, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote at the Knesset in Jerusalem, on July 16, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
(Aug. 5, 2026 / JNS)

Israel will not pull back from its current positions in the Gaza Strip until the Hamas terrorist organization is completely disarmed, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated on Tuesday.

“I am standing firm on our security interests—we will not withdraw from our current lines until Hamas is completely disarmed,” Netanyahu said in a Hebrew-language video posted to his Facebook page.

He added that Israel Defense Forces soldiers had been instructed “to do everything necessary to defend themselves, to defend our territory, to defend our citizens.”

U.S. President Donald Trump and his team believe they can persuade Hamas to demilitarize the Gaza Strip, he said, adding, “We are examining that.”

The Trump administration presented Israel with a draft agreement that Jerusalem rejected, according to Netanyahu. “This is not our draft,” he stressed, adding that Israel had conveyed its own comments to the White House.

“We are standing firm on our interests,” the prime minister concluded.

In a podcast interview with Israeli historian and media personality Gadi Taub aired on Monday, Netanyahu expressed skepticism regarding Hamas’s willingness to lay down its weapons as required by the Board of Peace’s 15-point Roadmap for peace in Gaza.

“I don’t think Hamas is going to turn into a kitten—this predator,” Netanyahu said.

The 15 points were published last week, followed by concerns in Israel that they stipulate the withdrawal of the IDF from the Gaza Strip before the terrorist group fully disarms.

When asked if Israel had missed the opportunity to eradicate Hamas in Gaza, the prime minister replied, “It’s not missed—it’s not completed. There’s still work to do ... Hamas must be disarmed and Gaza demilitarized, and only then [Gaza] can start reconstruction, including rehabilitating its fanaticism.”

Earlier this week, Nickolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace’s high representative for Gaza tasked with overseeing the ceasefire with Hamas, said after talks with Netanyahu in Jerusalem that implementation of Trump’s Gaza plan had entered the “hard phase.”

“Long day in Jerusalem, sitting down with Prime Minister Netanyahu and his team,” Mladenov wrote on X on Monday. “This is the start of the hard phase and I have never pretended otherwise. Not much of what we do now is dramatic. It is slow, grinding and technical work.”

Earlier on Monday, the Board of Peace stated that it and Israel “share a common understanding of the ultimate objectives. Contrary to inaccurate reports, we note that the withdrawal of the IDF beyond the Yellow Line will take place only once decommissioning [of weapons] is complete, as Hamas committed to the mediators.”

Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Gaza Strip Hamas
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