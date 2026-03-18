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Michael Raskas

Michael Raskas

Michael Raskas is a consultant to a U.S.-based commodities trading fund.

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange
Opinion
Israel’s credit-rating downgrades don’t reflect economic reality
The economic warfare against Israel post-Oct. 7 continues as the markets show signs of growth.
Feb. 13, 2025
Michael Raskas