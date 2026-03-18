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Ofra Bengio

Donald Trump
Opinion
The Iraq uprising: Where does it go from here?
The killing of Qassem Soleimani could prove to be a turning point in the history of the Middle East as a whole, but first and foremost, in that of Iraq.
Jan. 12, 2020
Ofra Bengio
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters display their flag. Source: Flickr.
Opinion
Iranian Kurds: Between the hammer and the anvil
Mar. 11, 2019
Ofra Bengio