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Phil Jacobs

Camp Ramah in New England
Features
Keeping counselors informed and kids protected at summer camp
“Online abuse-prevention program helps Jewish summer camps minimize incidents of abuse and ensure that campers that have been abused in the past will be identified, supported and guided towards professional care.”
Jun. 21, 2018
Phil Jacobs
Eruv, Poughkeepsie, N.Y.
U.S. News
Carry on: after 130 years, an ‘eruv’ marks Poughkeepsie’s Jewish rite of passage
Apr. 21, 2017
Phil Jacobs
Click photo to download. Caption: The late Leonard "Lenny" Robinson would dress in a Batman costume and visit pediatric wards in the Baltimore and Washington, DC areas. Credit: YouTube screenshot.
U.S. News
When Batman’s Batcave was a children’s hospital ward
Aug. 19, 2015
Phil Jacobs