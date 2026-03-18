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Rabbi Elie Abadie

An Israeli blows a shofar as others perform Tashlich on the afternoon of Rosh Hashanah at the beach in Tel Aviv, on Sept. 10, 2018. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
Rosh Hashanah: A time of renewal and unity
We have to believe that it is our personal involvement that will be meaningful and significant; we cannot rely on others to do it for us.
Aug. 23, 2021
Rabbi Elie Abadie