More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Mamdani’s religion test is a fraud, and the numbers prove it

The mayor can’t dress up his Israel obsession as universalism while excusing actual theocracies.

Stuart N. Brotman
Mamdani soccer
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani hosts a pickup soccer match at Gracie Mansion, July 9, 2026. Credit: Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office.
Stuart N. Brotman
Stuart N. Brotman Stuart N. Brotman
Stuart N. Brotman is the former chairman of the U.S.-Israel Science and Technology Foundation. He serves on the board of Friends of Israel Sci-Tech Schools.
(July 16, 2026 / JNS)

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani wants New Yorkers to believe that he’s a man of principle. Asked whether he supports Israel as a Jewish state, the mayor struck a lofty pose: He “can’t support” any nation “that privileges one religion over another, whether it be Israel or Saudi Arabia or anywhere else.” Equality, he intoned, should be “enshrined in every country in the world.”

Nice line for a fundraiser. It falls apart the second you open a calculator.

Start with Mamdani’s basic lie: Despite his claims, Israel has no official state religion. None.

The 23 Muslim-majority countries that constitutionally enshrine Islam—Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Jordan, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates and more—most certainly do. So, when Mamdani sneers at Israel and Saudi Arabia in the same breath, he isn’t holding Israel to a higher standard. He’s slandering the one country in the room that actually meets his supposed test.

Mamdani named Saudi Arabia himself, so let’s take him up on it: The Saudis ban the public practice of any faith but Islam. No synagogues. No churches. Not one non-Muslim house of worship in the kingdom. If Mamdani couldn’t stomach a state that privileges one religion, Riyadh would be his number-one target.

Here’s what the mayor won’t tell you: Roughly 1.8 million Muslims live in Israel as full citizens. They vote. They sit in the Knesset. They serve on the Supreme Court. They run their own religious courts. Moreover, the Muslim population of the Jewish state is larger than the total number of Jews residing in all Muslim-majority countries worldwide, which is fewer than 100,000.

This conspicuous lack of Jews is no accident. In 1948, some 850,000 Jews lived across the Arab and Muslim world. They were driven out. Iran now has about 9,000 Jews, the UAE perhaps 500, Egypt, Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Libya have dozens or none. These are the countries Mamdani places on the same moral plane as Israel. Only one of them cleansed its Jews. It wasn’t Israel.

Want to talk about the territories his cheering section never shuts up about? The Gaza Strip, with more than 2 million people, has exactly zero Jews because Israel pulled out every settler in 2005. Judea and Samaria are 80% to 85% Sunni Muslim. If the test is pluralism, the Palestinian areas flunk it outright.

So why the free pass for everyone else?

Mamdani doesn’t withhold recognition of Pakistan. He doesn’t lecture Jordan, whose king claims descent from Muhammad and whose constitution names Islam the state religion. He doesn’t boycott the UAE; it serves as one of his own city’s trading partners. He’s singled out precisely one nation for a rule he enforces nowhere else. It’s the Jewish nation. It’s always the Jewish nation.

That’s the con. A “principle” aimed at a single target isn’t a principle. It’s a grudge in costume.

Mamdani can hold any view he likes on the Middle East. What he can’t do is dress up an obsession with the world’s only Jewish state as universalism while excusing the actual theocracies he name-checks.

Moreover, he is the mayor of a city with more Jews than anywhere outside Israel. When he tells more than a million constituents that their homeland is uniquely unfit for his support, he owes them more than a slogan that disintegrates under scrutiny.

Mr. Mayor, if you oppose states that privilege one religion, then you’ve got a long list to yell at. Israel, with its 1.8 million enfranchised Muslims, is dead last on it.

Do the math. Then apologize.

Diaspora Jewry Religion Anti-Israel Bias Middle East
MORE FROM JNS
Police car lights. Credit: Pixabay.
U.S. News
EXCLUSIVE: US Jewish leaders receive threatening and vulgar, handwritten letter at their homes
The Anti-Defamation League told JNS that “the letter contains explicit, threatening language targeting Jewish people and relies on vile antisemitic tropes that have historically been used to incite violence.”
July 16, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
A polluted section of the Hebron Stream near Otniel in the southern Hebron Hills, July 14, 2026. Photo by Josh Hasten.
Environmental Threat
Illegal stone industry blamed for turning Hebron Stream into environmental hazard
Tour organized by Regavim and Green Now highlights cross-border pollution threatening Israel’s waterways, groundwater and ecosystems.
July 16, 2026
Josh Hasten
U.S. sailors conduct nighttime flight operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush while transiting the Arabian Sea. Credit: U.S. Central Command.
U.S. News
US launches strikes on Iran for the fifth consecutive day
“The U.S. military is holding Iran accountable at the Commander in Chief’s direction,” said CENTCOM, after two waves of strikes on the same day.
July 16, 2026
JNS Staff
Yechiel Leiter, Israel's ambassador to the United States, speaks to the media after a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Nada Hamadeh, Lebanon's ambassador to the United States, outside the U.S. State Department in Washington, D.C., April 14, 2026. Photo by Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90.
World News
‘By defeating aggression and terrorism, peace is created,’ Leiter tells JNS after Rome talks
In an exclusive interview, Israel’s ambassador to the United States says dismantling Hezbollah and weakening Iran are the keys to stability between Israel and Lebanon.
July 16, 2026
Fiamma Nirenstein
U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
U.S. News
Minority of House Dems vote to continue aid to Israel, as amendment to cut funding fails 104-314
Only 93 members of the Democratic caucus opposed an amendment to end aid Israel in a vote that split the Democratic leadership and further revealed one of the sharpest divides in politics on the American left.
July 15, 2026
Andrew Bernard
UNRWA, Gaza
U.S. News
Bipartisan House bill calling for UNRWA to be permanently dismantled, replaced ‘long overdue,’ experts say
“This is not a case of a few bad apples,” Yoni Tobin, senior policy analyst at JINSA, told JNS. “It’s a case of a rotten tree.”
July 15, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Columbia University encampment
JNS TV / The Quad
How anti-Israel activism moved beyond the campus
July 16, 2026 12:22 PM
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The Haredi challenge is becoming Israel’s national security crisis
Mitchell Bard
Yisrael Medad. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Jews defeating Jews
Yisrael Medad