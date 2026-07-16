‘By defeating aggression and terrorism, peace is created,’ Leiter tells JNS after Rome talks

ROME, Italy—Yechiel Leiter is a philosopher by training who later served the State of Israel in the fields of economics, education and international diplomacy. He is the father of seven children, one of whom, Moshe, fell as a hero shortly after the Hamas terrorist attacks on Oct. 7, 2023.

Now Israel’s ambassador to the United States, he leads the Israeli delegation negotiating with Lebanon in pursuit of a peace that Hezbollah, Iran’s proxy, is determined to prevent at any cost.

Israel’s view, Leiter says, is that defeating terrorism is the path to peace. But putting that principle into practice is difficult. Can Lebanon confront Hezbollah’s threats?

Leiter is optimistic. “Israel and Lebanon have no dispute with one another. Only Hezbollah stands between them,” he tells JNS in an exclusive interview on July 15. “Once Iran is removed from the equation, the way opens to friendship between two industrious, resilient peoples who can study together, trade together. Soldiers will return home, tourists will cross the border.”

He adds, “It is a positive process. It can marginalize Iran and create opportunities for new regional actors. By defeating aggression and terrorism, peace is created.”

Leiter is leaving Rome after two days of trilateral talks among the United States, Israel and Lebanon aimed at implementing the June 26 framework agreement signed in Washington. The talks, he reveals, will resume in Rome on Aug. 4.

Is Italy the right venue for peace? So soon and once again in Rome?

Italy has proved to be welcoming and available. It enjoys close ties with both countries and provides a practical setting for the discussions. We are happy to continue this long negotiation here, where we are learning to know one another.

Did everything go well, even as the rest of the world is once again catching fire? Have you reaffirmed the two pilot zones—a limited withdrawal designed to test whether Hezbollah can be contained?

Exactly. These two zones are a bridge. On our side, there must be the indispensable dismantling of Hezbollah’s terrorist force. On the Lebanese side, there must be a realistic and gradual approach that makes this possible.

You cannot expect Hezbollah to disappear overnight, nor can you expect us to allow it to continue thriving along our border.

Imagine if the Italian population was constantly being shelled from Switzerland, with homes, schools and hospitals destroyed. Any country would agree to withdraw only if its own people were safe. That is why we will remain active in the buffer zone while monitoring whether the pilot zones are working.

Have you calculated how long this process will take?

The results will not be judged according to deadlines but according to performance. Experts are working to solve practical problems of every kind. One dispute, for example, concerns privately owned land, and we are trying to resolve it without creating hiding places for terrorists.

You know that accusations against the Israeli army are frequent.

War is always painful, including for us—for the people living along the border and for our soldiers on the front lines. For 40 years, the population along the border has suffered.

When you face Palestinian terrorism on one side and Hezbollah on the other, you know that everything will be used to destroy you. You have to defend your population.

At the same time, we take great care to protect Christian villages. We have provided medical assistance at Nahariya Hospital and extensive support to schools and hospitals.

How is this effort different from previous attempts that failed?

Because of fundamental historical changes. Hezbollah has been largely destroyed. Nasrallah is gone. Their arsenal has been dramatically reduced. We have dismantled many of the tunnels, weapons depots and bunkers from which they planned an invasion like the one on Oct. 7.

The Lebanese Army is more reliable, while plans are being developed for a responsible international force that, alongside the trilateral mechanism, would include additional participants.

And most importantly, Iran is now a weakened sponsor. Its ideological influence and its military and economic power have been significantly diminished.

But the war is far from over, and Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon was one of Iran’s main demands in the memorandum of understanding.

Exactly. Iran violated the terms of the memorandum of understanding, and as a result its claim to dominate Lebanon has collapsed. For us, it was essential to make clear that Iran has no place in Lebanon’s future.

But won’t Iran try to recover by pushing Hezbollah back into conflict?

For the first time, Iran can clearly see that moderation and the defeat of terrorism undermine its claim to regional hegemony in the Middle East. That would represent a turning point for everyone.

Do you truly believe in real peace—not merely a cold peace like Israel has with Egypt or Jordan?

Israel and Lebanon have no dispute with one another. Only Hezbollah stands between them.

Once Iran is removed from the equation, the way opens to friendship between two industrious, resilient peoples who can study together, trade together. Soldiers will return home, tourists will cross the border.

You seem to be leaving reassured?

It is a positive process. It can marginalize Iran and create opportunities for new regional actors.

By defeating aggression and terrorism, peace is created.

King Solomon built the famous sanctuary of the Jewish people in Jerusalem with cedars from Lebanon.