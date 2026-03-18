More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Rabbi Wesley Gardenswartz

Boston protesters in support of the BDS movement on July 1, 2020. Courtesy: CAMERA.
Opinion
BDS: Hateful ideas have hateful consequences
The boycott, divestment and sanctions movement does not say boo—does not raise a peep—about all the countries that violate basic human rights. It saves 100 percent of its anger, 100 percent of its energy only for the Jewish state.
Aug. 17, 2020
Rabbi Wesley Gardenswartz