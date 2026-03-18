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Stephen Smith

A long-exposure shot showing Israel's Iron Dome defense system firing interceptors at rockets fired from the Gaza Strip, May 16, 2021. Photo by Avi Roccah/Flash90.
Opinion
Ethnic-cleansing accusation against Israel is a big lie
There is no ethnic cleansing going on in Gaza. There is no ethnic cleansing going on in the West Bank.
May. 23, 2021
Stephen Smith