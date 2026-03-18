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Steve Stotsky

The anti-Israel “Arab World Studies Notebook,” which has appeared in the public-school curriculum of Newton, Mass. Credit: Amazon.
Opinion
Spreading anti-Israel indoctrination to secondary- and elementary-school students
The once prevalent image of Israelis as plucky Jews rebuilding their ancient homeland has been replaced by the bleak image of a militarized colonial-settler state infringing upon the lives of victimized Palestinians.
Jun. 18, 2019
Steve Stotsky