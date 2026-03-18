More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Yifat Erlich

Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas speaks in Bethlehem on Jan. 6, 2016. Credit: Flash90.
Israel News
The Palestinian Authority and its systematic human-rights violations
Hundreds of Palestinians, accused by the P.A. of collaborating with Israel, endured horrific torture, seek justice, hope for recognition from the state.
Jul. 8, 2025
Yifat Erlich
Iris Haim
Israel News
Mother of Gaza hostage killed by ‘friendly fire’ opens up
Jan. 29, 2024
Yifat Erlich
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in the Knesset in Jerusalem, May 11, 2022. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Opinion
Bennett brought about his own downfall
Jun. 30, 2022
Yifat Erlich
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the Machane Yehuda open-air market in Jerusalem a day before elections, March 22, 2021. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Opinion
Netanyahu has a lock on the premiership
It’s safe to say that Benjamin Netanyahu will be sticking around as prime minister for as long as he wants the job. But that doesn’t mean things don’t need to change.
Mar. 25, 2021
Yifat Erlich