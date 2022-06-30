More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Bennett brought about his own downfall

In one year alone, Bennett went from being a leader of a small party to prime minister, but his desire to hold on at all costs toppled his government.

Jun. 30, 2022
Yifat Erlich
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in the Knesset in Jerusalem, May 11, 2022. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in the Knesset in Jerusalem, May 11, 2022. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Yifat Erlich

Although it is too early to write off Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s political career completely, his (temporary?) resignation is an opportunity for reflection.

It was Ayelet Shaked who recruited Bennett for the position of Benjamin Netanyahu’s chief of staff. Sixteen years later, Bennett was prime minister. Now, he has left Shaked alone in the arena.

Throughout his career, Bennett’s wisdom, maturity and broad vision grew and expanded. In one year alone, he went from being the leader of a small party to the prime minister. Not perfect, but not bad either, especially given the difficult political circumstances of the time. And he was a prime minister full of passion, mission and dedication to the public.

After four elections, Israel began to function again. It was slow at times, but we have discovered that the world keeps turning even after Netanyahu leaves office.

It is true that, on his way to the premiership, Bennett undermined his former party Jewish Home and went against his electorate, but perhaps this was inevitable. His journey teaches us about the process religious Zionism has undergone.

Many religious Zionists have engaged in politics and sought a leadership that put the good of the country ahead of the good of the sector. They wanted to become a mainstream political force and turn the fervor of religious Zionism into construction in Judea and Samaria, appointments to senior positions in the Israel Defense Forces and the flourishing of yeshivas and girls’ schools across the country. To no longer be a follower, but a leader.

Bennett was the first religious Zionist leader to achieve this. The first to reach the most senior political position in the country.

But Bennett’s desire to hold on to the wheel at all costs is what eventually brought about his downfall. The train did not stop at the speed he wanted and went off the rails. He remained a locomotive without train cars, a leader without a public, a prime minister who would not win enough votes in the next election to enter the Knesset.

Bennett’s “experiment” has failed, but the path Bennett paved remains open, which will help future leaders who walk in the path of Torah and morals to march in the front and lead.

Yifat Erlich is an author and investigative journalist.

This article was originally published by Israel Hayom.

Israeli Elections
EXPLORE JNS
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
Iranian cluster bomb hits empty kindergarten in Rishon Letzion
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said at the scene.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin